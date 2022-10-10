Air ambulance called as child suffers medical emergency in Suffolk park

A child was taken to hospital after a medical emergency in a park in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A child has been taken to hospital after a medical emergency in a Haverhill park.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, was called to East Town Park in Coupals Road at about 2.50pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, a senior paramedic in a support vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

A child was later taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by road ambulance for further assessment and treatment, the spokesman added.