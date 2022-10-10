News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Air ambulance called as child suffers medical emergency in Suffolk park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:20 PM October 10, 2022
East Town Park Haverhill

A child was taken to hospital after a medical emergency in a park in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A child has been taken to hospital after a medical emergency in a Haverhill park. 

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, was called to East Town Park in Coupals Road at about 2.50pm on Sunday. 

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, a senior paramedic in a support vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. 

A child was later taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by road ambulance for further assessment and treatment, the spokesman added. 

Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

Orford Quay

'Sleepy' Suffolk village named one of the most beautiful in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Arthur Baggett

Ed Sheeran | Video

'I can't believe Ed Sheeran gave me his guitar!' says 10-year-old Arthur

Dolly Carter

person
Lee Evans celebrates putting Ipswich Town in front at Morecambe from the penalty spot.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at Morecambe unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Old Village Hall in Stansfield near Clare is on the market for £850,000

Four-bed home with 'jaw dropping' feature in the lounge for sale for £850k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon