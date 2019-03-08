Sunshine and Showers

Air ambulance called to Horringer crash

PUBLISHED: 13:15 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 06 May 2019

Two people were taken to hospital as the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and Suffolk Accident Rescue Service attended the scene of a collision on the A143 near Horringer in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving several motorcycles and a car on the A143.

It happened between the villages of Horringer and Chedburgh on the A143, near the Whepstead turn off on Sunday, May 5 at 2.44pm.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, as well as a critical care paramedic from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were called to the scene alongside East of England ambulances.

The volunteer critical care paramedic treated a man in his sixties at the scene for back injuries - who was later taken to hospital by ambulance crews.

Another injured person was treated by the air ambulance team, although was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

The conditions of those involved are currently unknown.

It comes following a separate collision on Saturday, when eight vehicles were involved in a collision on Westley lane in Horringer which saw seven vehicles needing recovery despite no reported injuries.

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service is an emergency medical charity which provides specially trained doctors and critical care paramedics to assist the East of England Ambulance Service.

