Air ambulance called after biker seriously hurt in crash

PUBLISHED: 16:55 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 23 November 2020

An East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to Main Road in Woolverstone after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash. Picture: EAST ANGLIAN AIR AMBULANCE/GOOGLE MAPS

An air ambulance has been called to a crash where a motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in Woolverstone.

Police were called to the scene in Main Road, Woolverstone, at 2.30pm today after a single vehicle crash.

A motorcycle rider has suffered serious injuries and an East Anglian Air Ambulance is attending the incident.

The road is currently blocked while emergency services remain on the scene and heavy traffic is building in the area.

