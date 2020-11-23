Air ambulance called after biker seriously hurt in crash
PUBLISHED: 16:55 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 23 November 2020
Archant
An air ambulance has been called to a crash where a motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in Woolverstone.
Police were called to the scene in Main Road, Woolverstone, at 2.30pm today after a single vehicle crash.
A motorcycle rider has suffered serious injuries and an East Anglian Air Ambulance is attending the incident.
The road is currently blocked while emergency services remain on the scene and heavy traffic is building in the area.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.