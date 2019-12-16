Air ambulance lands after quad bike accident

An air ambulance was called to a quad bike incident in Colchester Picture: ROSS LEE BARNHAM Archant

An air ambulance crew has been called to a field in Colchester following a quad bike crash.

Essex Police said they were called shortly before 1.20pm to Harwich Road following a single-vehicle collision.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended the scene but the extent of injuries suffered is not clear at this time.

The incident is believed to have happened in an area of woodland in the Greenstead area of Colchester.

More to follow