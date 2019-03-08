E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Air ambulance called to scene of two-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 12:40 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 18 September 2019

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

An air ambulance has been called to a two vehicle car crash which has closed a road in Holywell Row near Mildenhall.

The Eriswell Road has been closed after a two car crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe Eriswell Road has been closed after a two car crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were called to reports that two vehicles had collided on Eriswell Road shortly before 11am today.

The road is blocked by the vehicles and a large oil spill has also covered the street.

One of the people involved was injured and a land and air ambulance were called to the scene as well as a fire crew.

It is not known what the extent of the injuries are.

The road is still closed at the junction with The Street and will be for the foreseeable future while the oil is cleared and the cars are recovered.

Officers are asking motorists to stay clear of the area until the road has reopened.

