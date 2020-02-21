Breaking

Air ambulance called as driver becomes stranded in water

The air ambulance has been called to Gazeley (file photo) Picture: EAAA Archant

The air ambulance has been dispatched after a motorist became stuck in water in a Suffolk village.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service said they were called at 12.26pm on Friday to reports of a vehicle stranded in standing water after leaving the carriageway in Moulton Road, Gazeley.

The driver was rescued by a passerby, but his condition is not currently known.

He has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

Suffolk police and five fire crews are at the scene to aid with the recovery effort.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed the air ambulance had been called to the incident to treat the driver.