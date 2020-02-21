E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Air ambulance called as driver becomes stranded in water

PUBLISHED: 13:15 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 21 February 2020

The air ambulance has been called to Gazeley (file photo) Picture: EAAA

The air ambulance has been called to Gazeley (file photo) Picture: EAAA

Archant

The air ambulance has been dispatched after a motorist became stuck in water in a Suffolk village.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service said they were called at 12.26pm on Friday to reports of a vehicle stranded in standing water after leaving the carriageway in Moulton Road, Gazeley.

You may also want to watch:

The driver was rescued by a passerby, but his condition is not currently known.

He has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

Suffolk police and five fire crews are at the scene to aid with the recovery effort.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed the air ambulance had been called to the incident to treat the driver.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What caused terror in Suffolk villages? New play highlights the innocent women accused of witchcraft

The reign of terror conducted by Matthew Hopkins, the Witchfinder General, is explored in The World Turned Upside Down, a new play staged by The Chainers, youth theatre. Photo: Bill Jackson

Air ambulance called as driver becomes stranded in water

The air ambulance has been called to Gazeley (file photo) Picture: EAAA

Missing girl from Suffolk found in London

A missing teenager has been found in Barking Picture: ARCHANT

East ‘has everything to gain’ from closer trading ties with Africa, says trade deals broker

Bolaji Sofoluwe at a Suffolk-based warehouse investigating logistics and distribution arrangements for a client Picture: STEPHEN BROWN

A popular Bungay tearoom has been sold

The Old Bank Tearoom in Bungay has been sold. Picture: BUNGAY
Drive 24