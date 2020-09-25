E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Air ambulance lands in Ipswich’s Christchurch Park

PUBLISHED: 14:37 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 25 September 2020

The air ambulance landed in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The air ambulance landed in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The air ambulance has landed in Christchurch Park in Ipswich after being called out to a medical emergency.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in the park shortly after 2pm on Friday.

A spokesman said the service was dispatched at 1.30pm from Cambridge.

Police were also called to the incident, with a spokesman confirming paramedics were attending a medical emergency in Clarkson Street, near Ipswich town centre.

The condition of the patient is not currently known.

•Stay with us for more on this breaking story

