Air ambulance lands in Ipswich’s Christchurch Park
PUBLISHED: 14:37 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 25 September 2020
The air ambulance has landed in Christchurch Park in Ipswich after being called out to a medical emergency.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in the park shortly after 2pm on Friday.
A spokesman said the service was dispatched at 1.30pm from Cambridge.
Police were also called to the incident, with a spokesman confirming paramedics were attending a medical emergency in Clarkson Street, near Ipswich town centre.
The condition of the patient is not currently known.
