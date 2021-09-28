News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Air ambulance called to incident on Bury St Edmunds estate

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:59 AM September 28, 2021   
The air ambulance has been called to an incident near Bury St Edmunds

The air ambulance has been called to an incident near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Peter Thompson

The air ambulance has been called to an incident on a Bury St Edmunds estate. 

Emergency services have been spotted on the Heldhaw playing fields, with an eye witness adding they saw paramedics in the industrial estate and Kempson Way area. 

Peter Thompson, the mayor of Bury St Edmunds, saw the air ambulance.

He said: "I do not know what has happened, but I hope everyone involved is OK."

A spokesman for the East Anglian air ambulance said: "The Cambridge helicopter, Anglia Two, was tasked to an accidental injury in Bury St Edmunds this morning at 8:52am."

You may also want to watch:

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
  2. 2 Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays
  3. 3 Aldi to open 100 new supermarkets with eyes on four towns in Suffolk
  1. 4 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
  2. 5 Town sign 6ft 5ins striker as Nsiala, Jackson and Barry all start for U23s
  3. 6 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
  4. 7 Seven spots to visit on the Suffolk Coast this autumn
  5. 8 Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base
  6. 9 Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse
  7. 10 Louis Theroux documentary on White House Farm murder premieres tonight
Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's Warren Heath fuel station is one of several across Ipswich closed today

Updated

More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Drivers queue up at the BP fuelling station in Rougham Road, Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live

Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Businesses can borrow against vehicles to get access to government loans, says Credo Picture: PUMPA

Lorry drivers offered up to £60k and other bonuses as shortage bites

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters at the scene of the garage and bungalow fire in Creeting St Mary. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Suffolk Live | Updated

Blaze spreads from classic car to bungalow next door

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon