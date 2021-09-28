Air ambulance called to incident on Bury St Edmunds estate

Published: 9:59 AM September 28, 2021

The air ambulance has been called to an incident near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Peter Thompson

The air ambulance has been called to an incident on a Bury St Edmunds estate.

Emergency services have been spotted on the Heldhaw playing fields, with an eye witness adding they saw paramedics in the industrial estate and Kempson Way area.

Peter Thompson, the mayor of Bury St Edmunds, saw the air ambulance.

He said: "I do not know what has happened, but I hope everyone involved is OK."

A spokesman for the East Anglian air ambulance said: "The Cambridge helicopter, Anglia Two, was tasked to an accidental injury in Bury St Edmunds this morning at 8:52am."

