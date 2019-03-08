E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Air ambulance called to woman in 70s injured in fall

PUBLISHED: 12:39 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 17 September 2019

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital after suffering a fall which prompted a response from the air ambulance service.

Suffolk police were called by the ambulance service at 8.10am to assist with the incident which took place in the vicinity of Blyth Road in Halesworth.

The woman who suffered the fall was taken to hospital by a land ambulance crew, but the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to an address in Halesworth following reports of a woman injured in a fall.

"One patient was transported by road ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich University hospital for further assessment and care."

Residents reported seeing the air ambulance land in The Angel Hotel car park in Halesworth just after 8am and said that it left the area around 10.30am.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance added: "Our Anglia One team from Norwich was called out to Halesworth this morning to attend to a woman in her 70s who had suffered a fall.

"Our team assisted at the scene by helping to assess and treat the patient. She was then taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service."

