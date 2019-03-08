E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three people pulled from water near Clacton Pier

PUBLISHED: 14:37 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 08 August 2019

Three helicopters on the scene of an incident in Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

DANIEL KINGHAM

Emergency services are currently attending an incident on Clacton beach in which three people were pulled from the water.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Emergency services were called 1.40pm today to reports that three people were recovered from the water near to Clacton Pier and were being treated on the beach.

"We are all in attendance and the three casualties are still being treated.

"Two remain in a critical condition."

A number of air ambulances are on the scene.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said in a statement: "We are currently attending an incident in the Clacton area.

"At this time three critical care teams are in attendance: two from Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one from the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"They are helping to provide critical care along with our partners from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and other emergency services."

A spokesman for Clacton RNLI said:"We were called at 1.45 and launched our D class lifeboat and made our way to the pier. We were flagged down by beach patrol on a jet ski who directed us to shore towards the casualties."

They were then told to stand down as Essex Police, ambulance service and Tendring Council were on scene.

"We were later called due to concerns there was a fourth person missing in the water, but we were later stood down," he added.

Tendring District Council said on Twitter: "We are aware of a situation currently ongoing on a beach on Clacton seafront, our beach patrol team and the emergency services are attending to the scene."

Hedingham Buses announced on Twitter that it had diverted buses in the area:

"Due to a serious accident on Marine Parade West in Clacton, all services are diverting via Wash Lane in both directions.

"We are also expecting severe delays for the foreseeable future. Our sincerest apologies."

More to follow.

