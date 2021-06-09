News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Video

Hundreds of plane spotters await arrival of Air Force One

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:38 PM June 9, 2021   
Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts are waiting for Air Force One to land at RAF Mildenhall

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts are waiting for Air Force One to land at RAF Mildenhall - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of Suffolk plane spotters are awaiting the arrival of Air Force One, as the President of the United States begins his tour in Europe.

Hundreds of enthusiasts armed with step ladders, cameras and armchairs have been eagerly awaiting Mr Biden's arrival at RAF Mildenhall since early Wednesday afternoon.

The President is expected to touch down on Suffolk soil later this evening.

One of the spotters, Michael Buckley, said: "We're all here today to see Air Force One. I've never seen Air Force One before.

"We've got the big lenses out today to try and get some good photos."

Mr Biden is expected to land in Suffolk tonight

Mr Biden is expected to land in Suffolk tonight - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bob Archer, who saw an earlier Air Force One in 1959, a Boeing 707, said he was taken back by the sheer number of enthusiasts awaiting Mr Biden's arrival.

He said: "This is completely unusual.

"I have never seen it so busy, normally you get 10 to 15 cars, but to have this many people here is very unusual."

Most Read

  1. 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
  2. 2 Transfer window is open... A look at the business Ipswich Town need to do
  3. 3 What time will US President Joe Biden land in Suffolk today?
  1. 4 Two more former Ipswich players could join Town army at Colchester next season
  2. 5 Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week
  3. 6 Mum-of-two takes 'leap of faith' by opening new town centre cake bar
  4. 7 Burns can 'turn a game in a flash' and has been compared to a Euro 2020 star... but where will Cook play him?
  5. 8 Four in hospital after crash between car and pick-up truck
  6. 9 Mike Bacon: 'I'm in love with the shape of..... us!'
  7. 10 Grandmother killed in A143 crash while walking home with husband
Joe Biden
Mildenhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk police are currently at the Sainsbury's store in Recreation Way,  Mildenhall

Suffolk Live | Updated

Sainsbury's closed after man injured

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge has a superb town centre - but needs to show more self-confidence. Picture: SARAH LUCY B

New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Rotherham United's Matt Crooks during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL Stadium, Rotherh

Exclusive

Ipswich Town set to bid for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town fans show their appreciation at the end of the match.

Football

Town fans 'broke the phone lines' trying to buy season tickets today

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus