Hundreds of plane spotters await arrival of Air Force One

Video

Published: 7:38 PM June 9, 2021

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts are waiting for Air Force One to land at RAF Mildenhall - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of Suffolk plane spotters are awaiting the arrival of Air Force One, as the President of the United States begins his tour in Europe.

Hundreds of enthusiasts armed with step ladders, cameras and armchairs have been eagerly awaiting Mr Biden's arrival at RAF Mildenhall since early Wednesday afternoon.

The President is expected to touch down on Suffolk soil later this evening.

One of the spotters, Michael Buckley, said: "We're all here today to see Air Force One. I've never seen Air Force One before.

"We've got the big lenses out today to try and get some good photos."

Mr Biden is expected to land in Suffolk tonight - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bob Archer, who saw an earlier Air Force One in 1959, a Boeing 707, said he was taken back by the sheer number of enthusiasts awaiting Mr Biden's arrival.

He said: "This is completely unusual.

"I have never seen it so busy, normally you get 10 to 15 cars, but to have this many people here is very unusual."