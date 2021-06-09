Video
Hundreds of plane spotters await arrival of Air Force One
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Hundreds of Suffolk plane spotters are awaiting the arrival of Air Force One, as the President of the United States begins his tour in Europe.
Hundreds of enthusiasts armed with step ladders, cameras and armchairs have been eagerly awaiting Mr Biden's arrival at RAF Mildenhall since early Wednesday afternoon.
The President is expected to touch down on Suffolk soil later this evening.
One of the spotters, Michael Buckley, said: "We're all here today to see Air Force One. I've never seen Air Force One before.
"We've got the big lenses out today to try and get some good photos."
Bob Archer, who saw an earlier Air Force One in 1959, a Boeing 707, said he was taken back by the sheer number of enthusiasts awaiting Mr Biden's arrival.
He said: "This is completely unusual.
"I have never seen it so busy, normally you get 10 to 15 cars, but to have this many people here is very unusual."
Most Read
- 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 2 Transfer window is open... A look at the business Ipswich Town need to do
- 3 What time will US President Joe Biden land in Suffolk today?
- 4 Two more former Ipswich players could join Town army at Colchester next season
- 5 Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week
- 6 Mum-of-two takes 'leap of faith' by opening new town centre cake bar
- 7 Burns can 'turn a game in a flash' and has been compared to a Euro 2020 star... but where will Cook play him?
- 8 Four in hospital after crash between car and pick-up truck
- 9 Mike Bacon: 'I'm in love with the shape of..... us!'
- 10 Grandmother killed in A143 crash while walking home with husband