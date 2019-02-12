Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Donald Trump made a secret flying visit to RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk en route to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland before leaving for the summit in Vietnam via RAF Mildenhall. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland before leaving for the summit in Vietnam via RAF Mildenhall. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Air Force One touched down shortly before midnight last night and spent around an hour on the ground while the US President’s jet was refuelled.

White House staff posed with US Air Force crew next to the famous blue and white Boeing 747 but President Trump is understood to have stayed on board.

RAF Mildenhall is home to 3,100 American personnel and their families and is the US Air Force’s main refuelling base in Europe.

After stopping in Britain, Air Force One flew to Doha in Qatar where it refuelled again before flying non-stop to its final destination.

RAF Mildenhall is home to more than 3,000 US Air Force personnel and their families. Picture: GREGG BROWN RAF Mildenhall is home to more than 3,000 US Air Force personnel and their families. Picture: GREGG BROWN

President Trump is in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi to meet Mr Kim for a second meeting with the North Korean leader aimed at getting him to give up nuclear weapons in exchange for relief from sanctions hobbling his economy and better relations with the US and other nations.

They will have a private dinner on Wednesday evening and discussions on Thursday in the hope of building on an agreement they made at their first historic meeting in Singapore in June.