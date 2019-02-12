Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

PUBLISHED: 14:53 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 26 February 2019

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Donald Trump made a secret flying visit to RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk en route to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam.

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland before leaving for the summit in Vietnam via RAF Mildenhall. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn KasterPresident Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland before leaving for the summit in Vietnam via RAF Mildenhall. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Air Force One touched down shortly before midnight last night and spent around an hour on the ground while the US President’s jet was refuelled.

White House staff posed with US Air Force crew next to the famous blue and white Boeing 747 but President Trump is understood to have stayed on board.

RAF Mildenhall is home to 3,100 American personnel and their families and is the US Air Force’s main refuelling base in Europe.

After stopping in Britain, Air Force One flew to Doha in Qatar where it refuelled again before flying non-stop to its final destination.

RAF Mildenhall is home to more than 3,000 US Air Force personnel and their families. Picture: GREGG BROWNRAF Mildenhall is home to more than 3,000 US Air Force personnel and their families. Picture: GREGG BROWN

President Trump is in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi to meet Mr Kim for a second meeting with the North Korean leader aimed at getting him to give up nuclear weapons in exchange for relief from sanctions hobbling his economy and better relations with the US and other nations.

They will have a private dinner on Wednesday evening and discussions on Thursday in the hope of building on an agreement they made at their first historic meeting in Singapore in June.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Asthma is serious and can be deadly, says sufferer amid row over ‘unfair prescription charges’

Lucy Galligan had a life-threatening asthma attack in 2018. Her six-year-old daughter Rosie-Mae went and alerted neighbours who called an ambulance, which saved her life. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Unbroken sunshine and highs of 18C – Will we smash another weather record today?

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

Ambulance hand over times at A&E rise again in winter

Crews have 15 minutes to restock and sterilise their ambulances Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists