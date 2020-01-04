You can spend the night at Harry Potter's home with Airbnb

De Vere house in Lavenham is up for sale and is now available for people to stay at with Airbnb. Some of the house was used to filming for the Harry Potter films. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A historical Suffolk home which shot to fame after appearing in the Harry Potter franchise is now available for getaways with Airbnb.

De Vere House, Lavenham, has been made available on Airbnb. Picture: CARTER JONAS www.carterjonas.co.uk De Vere House, Lavenham, has been made available on Airbnb. Picture: CARTER JONAS www.carterjonas.co.uk

The Grade I listed property in Lavenham - which is known as De Vere House - has enjoyed an eventful past.

Most famously it was portrayed as the birthplace of Harry Potter and also where Lord Voldemort killed the childhood-favourite's parents in the fictitious Godric's Hollow.

Now, it is available for short stays using the home-booking site Airbnb, and so far it has been a real hit with Potter fans across the world.

However, although appearing in the popular film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, none of the stars ever filmed in Lavenham.

De Vere House in Lavenham which is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market - is now available on Airbnb. Picture: www.carterjonas.co.uk De Vere House in Lavenham which is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market - is now available on Airbnb. Picture: www.carterjonas.co.uk

Instead, footage featuring the house was converted into computer generated images to be used as backdrops for the actors in the studio.

Despite this, owner Jane Ranzetta says she has received endless bookings, with people travelling from other countries including Germany, Italy, Russia and France to spend a couple of nights at the famous property.

Jane is offering two separate ensuite rooms in her home on Airbnb, receiving more than 79,000 hits in just 40 days.

The home is said to be the second most photographed house in the UK after 10 Downing Street, but Jane is still looking to sell what she calls a "beast of a home".

You could stay at De Vere House in Lavenham which features in Harry Potter. Picture: CARTER JONAS www.carterjonas.co.uk You could stay at De Vere House in Lavenham which features in Harry Potter. Picture: CARTER JONAS www.carterjonas.co.uk

She said: "My husband and I have lived here for 30 years, but now my husband's health is very fragile and he has become bed bound. The house requires a young family to take it on and fall in love with it."

There are two rooms available to stay at for a minimum of two nights on Airbnb, costing £150 per room per night.

Previously a five star and gold award bed and breakfast, De Vere House offers a wealth of history as well as comfortable accommodation.

Jane, who lives in the main house, provides guests with a delicious Suffolk breakfast which is served until 11am for those looking for a relaxing retreat.

The Harry Potter home in Lavenham. Picture: CARTER JONAS www.carterjonas.co.uk The Harry Potter home in Lavenham. Picture: CARTER JONAS www.carterjonas.co.uk

This week alone one of the rooms has been viewed more than 500 times - and is almost fully booked until December.

Despite the property showing lots of interest on Airbnb, the house has failed to sell and has been on the market for more than two years.

Jane says she has received a number of viewings at the moment, but is looking for potential buyers to continue the Airbnb offering.

Jane hopes that film crews could return to Lavenham for the filming of Fantastic Beasts 3 - which looks set to be released in November 2021 - but she hasn't heard any details just yet.