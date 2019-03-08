Airman to stand trial accused of assaulting pair

Bill Simpson was due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Royal Air Force serviceman accused of assaulting a man in his seventies and his son in Bury St Edmunds is expected to go on trial in August.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday March 11 was 24-year-old James Sinclair, of Green Lane, Honington, who pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Thomas Cleary and assaulting Patrick Cleary by beating on November 24 last year.

The father and son were walking along Tayfen Road at around 2.30am on November 24 when they were allegedly assaulted.

Mr Cleary senior was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital and had surgery to treat his injuries.

His son also suffered minor injuries.

Sinclair’s trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing August 19.

The trial is expected to last four days.