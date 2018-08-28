Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sentencing day for ‘Stansted 15’ protestors who blocked airport deportation flight

PUBLISHED: 08:46 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 06 February 2019

Aircraft at Stansted Airport Picture: Stansted Airport

Aircraft at Stansted Airport Picture: Stansted Airport

Archant

Fifteen activists who brought Stansted Airport flights to a standstill are today due to be sentenced after they were convicted of an aviation security offence.

The protesters caused takeoffs and landings to be stopped after chaining themselves together in front of a plane on March 28 last year.

Following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, nine women and six men were found guilty of intentional disruption of services and endangerment at an aerodrome under the Aviation and Maritime Security Act.

Dubbed the ‘Stansted 15’, they used bolt cutters to breach a fence and access a restricted airside area before locking arms in tubing to obstruct the wheel of a Boeing 767, in an attempt to prevent a ‘deportation flight’ from removing failed asylum seekers from the country.

Superintendent Nick Morris called their actions dangerous and disruptive – adding that additional joint security measures had since been implemented to further safeguard the airport perimeter.

Judith Reed, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “These people placed themselves, the flight crew, airport personnel and police at serious risk of injury or even death due to their actions on the airfield.”

The 15 convicted were Emma Hughes, 38, of Vicarage Road, Leytonstone; Melanie Evans, 35, of Vicarage Road, Leytonstone; Melanie Stickland, 35, of Borwick Avenue, Walthamstow; Lyndsay Burtonshaw, 28, of no fixed address, London; May Mackeith, 33, of Clementina Road, Leytonstone; Laura Clayson, 28, Lords Close, Greenwich; Helen Brewer, 28, of Markfield Road, Hackney; Ruth Potts, 44, of Ashton Gate Terrace, Bristol; Jyotsna Ram, 33, of Stanhope Gardens, Haringey; Nicholas Sigsworth, 29, of Clementia Road, Leytonstone; Alistair Tamlit, 30, of no fixed address, London; Benjamin Smoke, 27, of Rowley Gardens, Haringey; Edward Thacker, 29, of Markfield Road, Hackney; Nathan Clack, 30, of Lords Close, Lambeth.

They are due to be sentenced at the same court today.

In a statement, the Stansted 15 said: “We are guilty of nothing more than intervening to prevent harm. The real crime is the Government’s cowardly, inhumane and barely legal deportation flights and the unprecedented use of terror law to crack down on peaceful protest.

Raj Chada, who represented all 15 defendants, said: “We are deeply disappointed by today’s verdicts.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man charged with series of Colchester robberies

A man has been charged following a series of robberies in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sentencing day for ‘Stansted 15’ protestors who blocked airport deportation flight

Aircraft at Stansted Airport Picture: Stansted Airport

When should babies start on solid food? One in four parents in East Anglia aren’t sure

Apple and her husband, from Suffolk, started weaning their son Audley at five months old. Picture: PHE

Do you know the five ways you could save a life?

St Johns Ambulance CPR Training at Prospect House Picture: Archant

Colchester rebranded as a city...even though it’s a town

Will Quince has taken a stand against Colchester Borough Council's decision to change the town's strapline to 'Britian's First City'. He is pictured speaking in parliament Picture: MADHURI KARIA/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists