E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged following late-night A12 crash with two police cars

PUBLISHED: 14:31 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 12 March 2020

A man has been charged following a crash on the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been charged following a crash on the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich man has been charged after a late-night crash with two police cars, which caused extensive damage.

Suffolk police arrested 28-year-old Akeem Long, of Samuel Court, at 1am on Tuesday, March 10 after witnessing a red Renault Clio being driven dangerously.

The Clio had collided with the two police cars, as well as the central reservation.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Following the crash, police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs, while a 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs.

The trio were all taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Long has now been charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to provide a roadside drug test, driving without insurance and failing to provide a sample whilst in custody.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown court on Wednesday, April 8.

The 23-year-old has been released on police bail until April 7, while the 22-year-old has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Number of coronavirus cases stays the same in East of England

The latest coronavirus figures have been issued Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

East of England Ambulance paramedic diagnosed with coronavirus

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Stock image Picture: Simon Parker

Detectives granted extra time to question man after woman found dead

Forentic teams at the scene in Capel St Mary. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Can I be sued for not self-isolating?

A general view of a hand sanitising station during day three of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 12, 2020. See PA story RACING Cheltenham. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial Use only, commercial use is subject to prior permission from The Jockey Club/Cheltenham Racecourse.

Armed police respond to incident at Ipswich Borough Council HQ

Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA
Drive 24