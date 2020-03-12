Man charged following late-night A12 crash with two police cars

An Ipswich man has been charged after a late-night crash with two police cars, which caused extensive damage.

Suffolk police arrested 28-year-old Akeem Long, of Samuel Court, at 1am on Tuesday, March 10 after witnessing a red Renault Clio being driven dangerously.

The Clio had collided with the two police cars, as well as the central reservation.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

Following the crash, police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs, while a 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs.

The trio were all taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Long has now been charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to provide a roadside drug test, driving without insurance and failing to provide a sample whilst in custody.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown court on Wednesday, April 8.

The 23-year-old has been released on police bail until April 7, while the 22-year-old has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.