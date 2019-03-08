Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wickham Market church facing repair bill shortfall of £30,000

PUBLISHED: 16:03 06 June 2019

The east wall at All Saints Church in Wickham Market is in desperate need of repair Picture: REBECCA EVANS/ ATTAIN SOLUTIONS LTD

The east wall at All Saints Church in Wickham Market is in desperate need of repair Picture: REBECCA EVANS/ ATTAIN SOLUTIONS LTD

Archant

An east Suffolk church, which dates back to the 14th century, is facing a £30,000 bill to fix its crumbling walls.

The east wall of All Saints Church in Wickham Market is currently surrounded by scaffolding after residents noticed cracks growing in the brickwork.

The church has been aware of the problems for a number of years but now the decision has been made to carry out work to try and prevent further damage.

"This is a very old part of the church," said Alison Elliott, one of the church's wardens.

"It dates back to the 1400s but the Victorians replaced a small window with a very heavy stained glass window.

"The weight of that is causing the walls to crumble but they think they can sure it up without taking the window out."

Mrs Elliott said that the work required to help sure up the building has been estimated to cost around £60,000.

The fee includes work needed to protect the church's organ while the wall restoration is carried out.

Around £23,000 has already been raised to carry out the repairs, including £10,000 of grant money.

You may also want to watch:

This leaves the church looking for over £30,000 to help complete the work.

"We are going to have to have some help with it," said Mrs Elliott.

Work has already begun at the site but the removal of plaster from the church walls means that more work may be needed to sure up the site.

"The cracks have been coming for a number of years but it has gone beyond the point where it could be ignored any longer. It had to be done.

Mrs Elliott said it was important for the work to be carried as to ensure the future of a key village asset.

"All Saints is such a central building to the village," said Mrs Elliott.

"While a lot of people don't go to church it's still there for them for events like funerals and weddings."

Anyone who believes they may be able to help with the project should call Mrs Elliott on 01728 748224 or via email.

Most Read

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

Most Read

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Holiday park’s plans to put 60 caravans near Grade II* listed church before they fall into sea

Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland due to the threat of coastal erosion. Inset, homes destroyed due to coastal erosion in Hemsby, Norfolk. Photo: Google / Denise Bradley.

A14 reopens after crash involving Audi causes disruption

The crash happened near junction 57 at Nacton on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Arsonist admits trapping friend in home three times before starting blazes

David Turner. PHOTO: Submitted

New anti-knife crime lesson plans delivered to high school teachers

PHSE teachers have been sent new lesson plans on knife crime (stock image) Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PRESS ASSOCIATION

Wickham Market church facing repair bill shortfall of £30,000

The east wall at All Saints Church in Wickham Market is in desperate need of repair Picture: REBECCA EVANS/ ATTAIN SOLUTIONS LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists