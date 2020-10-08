E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Comedian Alan Carr spotted serving ice-cream in seaside town filming BBC show

PUBLISHED: 12:47 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 08 October 2020

Alan Carr visited Walton-on-the-Naze on Wednesday, October 7, filming for a new season of Interior Design Masters on BBC Two. Picture: DANIEL HURLEY

Alan Carr visited Walton-on-the-Naze on Wednesday, October 7, filming for a new season of Interior Design Masters on BBC Two. Picture: DANIEL HURLEY

Chatty Man comedian Alan Carr visited Walton-on-the-Naze yesterday to film for an episode of a BBC TV series.

Alan Carr visited Walton-on-the-Naze on Wednesday, October 7, filming for a new season of Interior Design Masters on BBC Two. Picture: DANIEL HURLEY

The 44-year-old spent the day in the Essex seaside town as part of the new series of BBC Two’s Interior Design Masters which will be airing next year.

The television personality was seen enjoying himself on the beach with celebrity friend Lisa Armstrong, before rolling up his sleeves to serve some ice-cream.

Daniel Hurley owns Hurley’s Ices and regularly hires out to production companies, so was thrilled when the BBC got in touch about the filming.

He said: “Hurley’s enjoy this type of work, we get regular calls from clients for hire work.

“The day was good there is always something new to learn – Alan was fun and nice to see a comedian trying to make himself an ice cream.

“We at Hurley’s get regular calls for hire work or film industry it’s one of our speciality’s, including weddings events and festivals.

“So we know what it’s like to work with TV crews and actors, there are never two days the same.

Alan Carr visited Walton-on-the-Naze on Wednesday, October 7, filming for a new season of Interior Design Masters on BBC Two. Picture: DANIEL HURLEYAlan Carr visited Walton-on-the-Naze on Wednesday, October 7, filming for a new season of Interior Design Masters on BBC Two. Picture: DANIEL HURLEY

“They can be long days, but always enjoyable just like Hurley’s ice cream.”

