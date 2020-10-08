Comedian Alan Carr spotted serving ice-cream in seaside town filming BBC show

Alan Carr visited Walton-on-the-Naze on Wednesday, October 7, filming for a new season of Interior Design Masters on BBC Two. Picture: DANIEL HURLEY Archant

Chatty Man comedian Alan Carr visited Walton-on-the-Naze yesterday to film for an episode of a BBC TV series.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alan Carr visited Walton-on-the-Naze on Wednesday, October 7, filming for a new season of Interior Design Masters on BBC Two. Picture: DANIEL HURLEY Alan Carr visited Walton-on-the-Naze on Wednesday, October 7, filming for a new season of Interior Design Masters on BBC Two. Picture: DANIEL HURLEY

The 44-year-old spent the day in the Essex seaside town as part of the new series of BBC Two’s Interior Design Masters which will be airing next year.

The television personality was seen enjoying himself on the beach with celebrity friend Lisa Armstrong, before rolling up his sleeves to serve some ice-cream.

Daniel Hurley owns Hurley’s Ices and regularly hires out to production companies, so was thrilled when the BBC got in touch about the filming.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Hurley’s enjoy this type of work, we get regular calls from clients for hire work.

“The day was good there is always something new to learn – Alan was fun and nice to see a comedian trying to make himself an ice cream.

“We at Hurley’s get regular calls for hire work or film industry it’s one of our speciality’s, including weddings events and festivals.

“So we know what it’s like to work with TV crews and actors, there are never two days the same.

Alan Carr visited Walton-on-the-Naze on Wednesday, October 7, filming for a new season of Interior Design Masters on BBC Two. Picture: DANIEL HURLEY Alan Carr visited Walton-on-the-Naze on Wednesday, October 7, filming for a new season of Interior Design Masters on BBC Two. Picture: DANIEL HURLEY

“They can be long days, but always enjoyable just like Hurley’s ice cream.”