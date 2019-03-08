Unusual 'ghostly' pheasant spotted in Suffolk countryside

An albino pheasant has been spotted in Suffolk Picture: BRADLEIGH BOWMAN Archant

An unusual pheasant has been spotted wandering around the Suffolk countryside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bradleigh Bowman spotted the white pheasant in Butley near Woodbridge.

"We were walking our two Jack Russells with our toddler," said Mr Bowman.

You may also want to watch:

The family had reached Mill Lane, an area that they don't often walk in when they came across the unusual looking pheasant.

"The poor pheasant is going to stand out when it comes to shooting season," said Mr Bowman.

Former EADT environment correspondent John Grant said that many pheasants in the UK are not fully albino but "leucistic", which means they have varying amounts of white in their plumage.

"Pheasants are not native to the UK," said Mr Grant.

"Many are reared in captivity and released for shooting. With a lot of inbreeding in such circumstances abnormalities such as degrees of leucistic plumage are common."