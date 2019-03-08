E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Unusual 'ghostly' pheasant spotted in Suffolk countryside

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 October 2019

An albino pheasant has been spotted in Suffolk Picture: BRADLEIGH BOWMAN

An albino pheasant has been spotted in Suffolk Picture: BRADLEIGH BOWMAN

Archant

An unusual pheasant has been spotted wandering around the Suffolk countryside.

Bradleigh Bowman spotted the white pheasant in Butley near Woodbridge.

"We were walking our two Jack Russells with our toddler," said Mr Bowman.

You may also want to watch:

The family had reached Mill Lane, an area that they don't often walk in when they came across the unusual looking pheasant.

"The poor pheasant is going to stand out when it comes to shooting season," said Mr Bowman.

Former EADT environment correspondent John Grant said that many pheasants in the UK are not fully albino but "leucistic", which means they have varying amounts of white in their plumage.

"Pheasants are not native to the UK," said Mr Grant.

"Many are reared in captivity and released for shooting. With a lot of inbreeding in such circumstances abnormalities such as degrees of leucistic plumage are common."

Most Read

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Most Read

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman raped in town centre street

The woman was raped at 9.50pm on Tuesday October 21 in this popular street in the town centre. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

South Suffolk Labour hopeful withdrawn after anti-semitism row

Elizabeth Hughes will be Labour candidate in South Suffolk. Picture: CSNI Labour Party

Search underway near Ipswich station for ‘key evidence’ in attempted murder probe

Suffolk police, British Transport Police and Network Rail are working together to search for a piece of evidence in the Needham Market attempted murder investigation. Picture: ARCHANT

Murder probe launched after 39 bodies found in shipping container

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Residents rue missed opportunity after ‘cheese wedges’ approved

An impression of what the front of the Melton Hill housing development could look like Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS/AUPG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists