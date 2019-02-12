Album dedicated to teacher who died in skydiving accident

Teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield on Saturday Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A complilation album featuring music from 15 bands has been dedicated to a Bury St Edmunds teacher who died in a skydiving accident.

James Brooke, 26, who taught at Riverwalk School in Bury, was seriously injured and died in hospital after getting into difficulty while landing at Beccles Airfield on May 19 last year.

Mr Brooke, who lived in Chedburgh, near Bury, taught the Meerkat class at the school for children with complex and profound learning needs.

Now a vinyl compilation titled ‘This is the Sound of Sugar Town Volume 3’ will be released on March 22, with two launch parties planned where people can hear some of the featured bands play live.

On Saturday March 16, from noon to 4pm at Vinyl Hunter record shop in Bury, there will be a free afternoon show starring Kyanos, Tundra and The Catch.

Album co-curator Seymour Quigley, was a friend of Mr Brooke's Picture: ROSS HALLS Album co-curator Seymour Quigley, was a friend of Mr Brooke's Picture: ROSS HALLS

Then from 5.30pm at The Hunter Club on the same day, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Stretch Soul Gang, Thy Last Drop, B.U.H, Kulk and Kelodown will play with entry at £5.

All profits from the album and the launch parties will be donated towards a rebound therapy programme for Riverwalk Special School, and the record is dedicated in memory of Mr Brooke.

The co-curator of the album, Seymour Quigley, who also coordinates the BurySOUND music competition, was a friend of Mr Brooke’s.

Jan Hatchell, headteacher at Riverwalk School, said Mr Brooke was fundraising for the rebound therapy programme before he died.

“As a teacher James was absolutely committed to the children and to helping them make the most of every opportunity,” she said.

“We are a really tight community here and our teachers work very closely with each other. The staff were devastated.

“The rebound therapy programme is a form of trampoline therapy designed to develop children’s movement patterns, and it also allows them to have fun.

“So there are lots of benefits and it’s great that the fundraising is continuing.”

The 12-inch black vinyl LP is strictly limited to 300 copies and can be pre-ordered now from www.repeatfanzine.bandcamp.com

The album will be available from March 22, and on iTunes/Spotify from April 5.

