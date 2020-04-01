E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police issue CCTV image after alcohol stolen from petrol station

PUBLISHED: 14:34 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 01 April 2020

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a quantity of beer and wine was stolen from an Esso garage in Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk police have issued CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to after alcohol was stolen from a Stowmarket petrol station.

Two bottles of wine and an unspecified quantity of beer was stolen from the Esso petrol station in Poplar Hill, in the Combs Ford area of the town.

Three men are said to have entered the shop around 8.30pm Tuesday, March 22, and left the store without paying for the alcohol.

Officers say they would like to speak with the men pictured as they may be able to help with their investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise them, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/17922/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

