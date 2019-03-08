Special charity pub quizzes about Suffolk aims to raise thousands for charity

Aldeburgh and the River Alde Picture: Andrew Hill Archant

More than 600 people are expected to take part in a charity quiz about Suffolk.

Max Norman, quiz question setter Picture: Coxy, Ugly Models Max Norman, quiz question setter Picture: Coxy, Ugly Models

Parallel pub quizzes are set to be held to raise money for the Alde and Ore Estuary.

The events will be held at local pubs, halls and restaurants along the estuary on Friday, November 22.

Local celebrity quizmasters will host the events to raise money for flood defences. Questions have been written by actor Max Norman.

Event organiser Clare Greenwell, said, "We are absolutely delighted to have the support of Max and so many local pubs and venues for an exciting evening of quizzing.

"It is sure to be a fun and relaxed event, with a surprise local celebrity quizmaster at each of the venues to help repeat the fundraising success of the first Save Our Suffolk Estuary pub quiz in 2017, which raised over £40,000 for the trust.

"We are determined to raise a substantial amount of money again this year to protect our beautiful Suffolk coast from flooding."