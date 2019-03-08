E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Special charity pub quizzes about Suffolk aims to raise thousands for charity

PUBLISHED: 16:32 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 18 September 2019

Aldeburgh and the River Alde Picture: Andrew Hill

Aldeburgh and the River Alde Picture: Andrew Hill

Archant

More than 600 people are expected to take part in a charity quiz about Suffolk.

Max Norman, quiz question setter Picture: Coxy, Ugly ModelsMax Norman, quiz question setter Picture: Coxy, Ugly Models

Parallel pub quizzes are set to be held to raise money for the Alde and Ore Estuary.

The events will be held at local pubs, halls and restaurants along the estuary on Friday, November 22.

You may also want to watch:

Local celebrity quizmasters will host the events to raise money for flood defences. Questions have been written by actor Max Norman.

Event organiser Clare Greenwell, said, "We are absolutely delighted to have the support of Max and so many local pubs and venues for an exciting evening of quizzing.

"It is sure to be a fun and relaxed event, with a surprise local celebrity quizmaster at each of the venues to help repeat the fundraising success of the first Save Our Suffolk Estuary pub quiz in 2017, which raised over £40,000 for the trust.

"We are determined to raise a substantial amount of money again this year to protect our beautiful Suffolk coast from flooding."

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bye bye Babergh, South Suffolk set to be the future for district council

The sun is likely to set on Babergh after 45 years - but don't expect a radically different logo! Picture: BABERGH COUNCIL

Still time to be part of an ‘amazing awards evening’

The Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft and Waveney business awards 2019 are still open for entries. Picture: Ferini Media

Is inspector set to bring relief to campaign to save Suffolk reedbeds?

The land between Wangford and Reydon that could have been earmarked for possible gravel extraction. Picture: JAMES WINTERBOTHAM

Seafront rally ‘only place in England’ to host British championships

The leading Corbeau Seats Rally crew in Tendring after two loops of stages at the 2019 event Picture: ANDREW BISPING / CHELMSFORD MOTOR CLUB

Mum’s shock as son, 7, finds huge knife on way home from school

The huge knife which Donna's seven-year-old son found on his way home from school. Picture: DONNA WAKEFIELD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists