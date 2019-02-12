Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

£3million boost for project to save Suffolk estuary from devastating floods

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 February 2019

The Alde and Ore estuary stretching from Snape Maltings to the sea Picture: MIKE PAGE

The Alde and Ore estuary stretching from Snape Maltings to the sea Picture: MIKE PAGE

Archant

A project to protect a spectacular but threatened Suffolk landscape has been given a £3million boost.

Supporters of the Alde and Ore estuary project - left to right: Richard Davey, Jane Maxim, Edward Greenwell and Lord Deben. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSupporters of the Alde and Ore estuary project - left to right: Richard Davey, Jane Maxim, Edward Greenwell and Lord Deben. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Experts reckon that around £12million could be needed for work to strengthen river defences in the low-lying Alde and Ore estuary in the years ahead to prevent flooding of the precious and beautiful working landscape.

Local campaigners set out to raise £5m towards the total and reached a £1m towards their target last month thanks to enormous fundraising efforts, pledges from landowners and farmers and supporters, and a grant from a family-founded trust worth £400,000.

Now landowners and farmers in the estuary have raised a £3 million fund through the East Suffolk Internal Drainage Board (IDB) towards the upgrading work identified in the Alde and Ore Estuary plan.

Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman of the Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership (AOEP), said: “Landowners have made a substantial contribution to support the fund-raising efforts for this important project.

“Our aims are to improve flood protection for all the local residents, businesses and the environment – not just farming – so we have greater certainty about flood risk over the next few decades.

“For the next 28 years, landowners will be paying £115,000 per year, a clear long term commitment to the importance of this project.”

The East Suffolk Internal Drainage Board’s role is to manage water levels for the internationally and national important habitats for which the Suffolk estuaries are famed for attracting millions of visitors – important for the environment and local economy.

The board also manages water levels to ensure the agricultural economy can function in very wet and very dry conditions, important for the food security, the local economy, jobs and growth.

Money already raised by landowners will be spent on the flood defence works across the whole estuary. These funds will also act as match-funding, enabling the IDB to apply for central government funds and support the Estuary Trust in accessing funding from a wider range of sources.

Professor Jane Maxim, chairman of the funding group and trustee of The Alde & Ore Estuary Trust said: “The Trust would very much like to thank local landowners for the contribution they have already made and their pledges of further financial support.”

People can find out more about The Alde & Ore Estuary project The Alde & Ore Estuary Partnership at a public drop-in session on Wednesday, February 27 from 2pm – 8pm at Snape Maltings Trask Café.

A presentation will be given at 6pm in the Recital Room to update everyone on the cost of upgrading the estuary walls, projected income, both local fundraising and Environment Agency / Government contributions and the proposed programme of works.

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Fire engine damaged and crews abused during evacuation of restaurant and cinema

Firefighters at the scene of the chemical incident in Haverhill. Picture: AARON LUCCARINI

Paul Hurst reflects on Town transfer dealings, Dozzell criticism and working with Doig again

Paul Hurst was in charge of Ipswich Town for just 149 days. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

#includeImage($article, 225)

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Insect killer ‘grenade’ sparks emergency response to Norfolk home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘The main thing that worries me is the impact on nature’ - Bill Turnbull

Bill Turnbull listens to the debate at St Peter's Church in Theberton Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

How your A&E experience will change as under-pressure hospitals miss waiting time targets

An artist's impression of what the revamped Colchester Hospital will look like. Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Police appeal after Hollesley Bay prisoner fails to return

Sam Claxton failed to return to the prison last night after being granted a temporary licence to visit an address in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Spotlight on Felixstowe parkrun

The start of Saturday's 46th staging of the Felixstowe parkrun. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

SIL review: Cranes stay top as Achilles win bad tempered clash at Capel

Weekend action from the SIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists