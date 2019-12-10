E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk's biggest ever pub quiz has taken place - but who won?

PUBLISHED: 18:36 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 10 December 2019

Nick Robinson was quizmaster at Orford Town Hall Picture: Chris Silovsky

BBC presenter Nick Robinson and celebrated artist Maggi Hambling backed Suffolk's biggest ever pub quiz to raise money for vital flood defences.

They were among the celebrity quiz-masters posing the questions for the event in aid of The Alde & Ore Estuary Trust (AOET).

It featured 12 venues and more than 600 people competing in parallel pub quizzes on Friday November 22 - raising £44,000 which will now help protect the estuary towns, villages and farmland from flooding.

The overall winning team was 'Up The Alde' at The Plough & Sail in Snape. Many pubs in east Suffolk were taking part.

An army of volunteers co-ordinated by Clare Greenwell worked together with pub landlords to stage the event.

Trustee and funding group chair, Professor Jane Maxim said they were "absolutely delighted" at the response to the quiz, which was previously run in 2017 when it raised £42,500.

It was sponsored by Best of Suffolk and Pinney's of Orford, with match funding.

One of the volunteer quiz hosts, Mary James, owner of Aldeburgh Bookshop and resident of Snape, explained why it was so important to get behind the AOET.

She said: "Twenty-six homes and two pubs, including The Crown, flooded in Snape back in December 2013 during the storm surge. It was frightening to watch the speed of the water rising up and witnessing the devastation it caused."

The money donated to the AOET will be used as part of the Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign which supports the upgrade of vital flood defences of the River Alde & Ore to protect the area's economy, homes and landscape from floods.

Other quiz-masters on the night included David Sheepshanks, Terry Hunt and Brad Jones, while the Save Our Suffolk Estuary film was also played at each venue.

