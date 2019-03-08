Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Paddlers and swimmers raise £24K towards coastal flood defence upgrade

PUBLISHED: 17:17 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 30 July 2019

Swimmers setting off from Aldeburgh Yacht Club Picture: Gill Moon

Swimmers setting off from Aldeburgh Yacht Club Picture: Gill Moon

GILL MOON

Flotilla event organised by The Alde & Ore Estuary Trust as part of its Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign.

Nick Robinson with George Rudland, the faster swimmer in the elite swimming group Pic: CWH MediaNick Robinson with George Rudland, the faster swimmer in the elite swimming group Pic: CWH Media

More than 100 people took to the water at the weekend and raised £24,000 towards a scheme to upgrade flood defences on the Suffolk coast.

Participants swam or paddled seven kilometres from Aldeburgh Yacht Club to Orford Sailing Club with the support from safety boats and the RNLI. First to complete the course was paddler Edward Greenwell, with George Rudland and Gemma Cannon being the fastest male and female swimmers, respectively.

BBC journalist Nick Robinson, who owns a home in Orford, was at the finish line to congratulate participants as they completed the course.

MORE: Lincolnshire floods help East Anglian team prepare for emergencies back home

You may also want to watch:

Event director, Mark Nicholls, said: "We were absolutely delighted to have the support of so many swimmers and paddlers.

River Alde at Aldeburgh Picture: Mike PageRiver Alde at Aldeburgh Picture: Mike Page

"Our team of hardworking volunteers, together with the generous sponsorship from local businesses, ensured there was a wonderful atmosphere throughout the flotilla and 100% of the donations received will be used along the river walls.

"With the match funding, we are thrilled £24,000 has been raised to help protect our beautiful estuary".

Funds raised by The Alde & Ore Estuary Trust will be used to support the upgrade of vital flood defences of the River Alde & Ore to protect the area's businesses, homes and landscape from floods such as those of 1953 which devastated the area and the 2013 storm surge which breached the Hazelwood Marsh, west of Aldeburgh.

MORE: East Anglia has 'huge amounts to do' to adapt to climate change, warns outgoing Environment Agency director

The charity says a costed programme of works by the East Suffolk Internal Drainage Board shows £26.9 million is needed to upgrade the river defences throughout the Alde & Ore Estuary over the next decade. Almost half - £12m - will have to be raised through voluntary donations from the local community, applications to charitable foundations and the support received from local businesses.

Chair of the funding group, Jane Maxim, said: "After the success of this, our first flotilla, there seems to be an overwhelming consensus to make it an annual fundraiser for the Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign. We are enormously grateful for everyone's support".

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Busy August for the Mid Suffolk Light Railway as special events planned

Sirapite, working on the Middy. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Tractor driver accused of causing death of Orwell Bridge fatal crash victim

Mick Rayner, who died in the crash near the Orwell Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Free beer for commuters at Ipswich Railway Station tomorrow

Adnams will be handing out free beer at Ipswich railway Station. Picture: PAUL GEATER/ADNAMS.

Town to explore other striker options after putting Tom Elliott deal ‘on hold’

Ipswich Town have put a loan move for Millwall striker Tom Elliott on hold. Photo: Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists