Suffolk's biggest pub quiz is just days away - here's how to enter

PUBLISHED: 10:53 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 15 November 2019

The Jolly Sailor in Orford is one of the pubs taking part

The Jolly Sailor in Orford is one of the pubs taking part

Archant

It features local celebrity quizmasters and will be held simultaneously at 14 locations in Suffolk - four of which still have places available.

The Save our Suffolk Estuary Quiz is on Friday November 22, at 6.45pm, and will raise money for the Alde and Ore Estuary Trust.

The four pubs which still have quiz team spaces are: The Froize in Chillesford (with quizmaster, actress Aline Mowat), The Ship at Blaxhall (with Charlie Haylock and councillor Ray Herring), the Jolly Sailor in Orford (with Terry Hunt), and the Town Hall in Orford (with Iestyn Edwards - aka Madame Galina).

More than 600 people are expected to take part, with the questions written by actor Max Norman.

To book a place, visit the website - it is £5 a head, and the hope is the event will raise more than the £43,000 generated at the last AOET quiz in 2017.

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

