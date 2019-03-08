Suffolk's biggest pub quiz is just days away - here's how to enter

The Jolly Sailor in Orford is one of the pubs taking part Archant

It features local celebrity quizmasters and will be held simultaneously at 14 locations in Suffolk - four of which still have places available.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Save our Suffolk Estuary Quiz is on Friday November 22, at 6.45pm, and will raise money for the Alde and Ore Estuary Trust.

You may also want to watch:

The four pubs which still have quiz team spaces are: The Froize in Chillesford (with quizmaster, actress Aline Mowat), The Ship at Blaxhall (with Charlie Haylock and councillor Ray Herring), the Jolly Sailor in Orford (with Terry Hunt), and the Town Hall in Orford (with Iestyn Edwards - aka Madame Galina).

More than 600 people are expected to take part, with the questions written by actor Max Norman.

To book a place, visit the website - it is £5 a head, and the hope is the event will raise more than the £43,000 generated at the last AOET quiz in 2017.