Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Events at Aldeburgh and on Cyprus honour Suffolk’s war dead

PUBLISHED: 11:12 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:12 12 November 2018

Soldiers from 653 Squadron of the AAC from Wattisham took part in the Aldeburgh Remembrance Service. Picture; ROGER COLLIER

Soldiers from 653 Squadron of the AAC from Wattisham took part in the Aldeburgh Remembrance Service. Picture; ROGER COLLIER

Archant

Aldeburgh had a day of special events to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War – starting with a lone piper playing “Battle’s O’er” at the War Memorial at 6am and finishing with a torchlight parade in the evening.

Aldeburgh Town Crier Charles Walker at the torchlighting ceremony in the town. Picture; ROGER COLLIERAldeburgh Town Crier Charles Walker at the torchlighting ceremony in the town. Picture; ROGER COLLIER

Civic dignitaries, guests, residents and visitors started to assemble at the War Memorial from 10.30, together with soldiers from 653 Squadron. Wreaths were then laid to mark the start of the Service of Remembrance.

Shortly before 11am, The Exhortation was read by John Richardson OBE, followed by Prayers, led by Rev Mark Lowther, Vicar of St Peter and St Paul Parish Church.

At precisely 11am, a maroon was fired on the beach to mark the start of the two-minute silence, the end of which was marked by another maroon. The watching crowds turned towards the sea as an Apache helicopter performed a ceremonial flypast over the beach.

The piper then led the procession to the Parish Church for a Service of Remembrance, where the names of Aldeburgh’s Fallen were read out.

Wreaths were laid at Kyrenia in Cyprus to remember members of the Suffolk Regiment who fell there during the Emergency in the 1950s. Picture: MARGARET SHEARD/CyprusScene.comWreaths were laid at Kyrenia in Cyprus to remember members of the Suffolk Regiment who fell there during the Emergency in the 1950s. Picture: MARGARET SHEARD/CyprusScene.com

The day’s commemorations resumed in the evening when, just before 7pm, the Last Post was sounded at the beacon on Crag Path, which was lit shortly after – an event mirrored at coastal beacons across the land to signify the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of four years of terrible human sacrifice.

As the flames died down at the beacon, Aldeburgh Town Council Mace Bearer, Charles Walker, recited a specially-written Cry for Peace Around the World. The piece was first recited in New Zealand and then crossed the world’s time zones.

Meanwhile in Cyprus there was a special event at the War Memorial at Kyrenia which remembers British soldiers – many of them from the Suffolk Regiment in one of its last deployments before becoming part of the Royal Anglian Regiment.

Derek Chilvers from Suffolk served on the island from 1958-59 and met up with his former comrades to help lay a wreath there to remember those who did not return from the island at the end of their National Service.

Former Suffolk Regiment soldiers who served in Cyprus meet up a couple of times a year in the Bury St Edmunds area and if anyone else wants to join them they can contact Mr Chilvers by e-mail.

Topic Tags:

Should owners be fined £1,000 for not keeping dogs on leads at the seaside?

53 minutes ago Byline
Dogs must be kept on leads on Felixstowe seafront - now people are being asked if the rules should apply to the seafrontparks and gardens Picture: SU ANDERSON

Dog owners could face fines of up to £1,000 if they fail to keep their pets on leads in Felixstowe’s seafront parks and gardens.

Hooded attacker with machete sparks police investigation

11:14 Dominic Moffitt
A man in his 40s was reportedly assaulted with a machete Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 40s was assaulted with what witnesses are describing as a machete.

Teenager charged with attempted armed robbery

11:07 Dominic Moffitt
The Willows where Willows Newsagent is located Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 16-year-old from Colchester has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery where shop staff were threatened with a knife.

UN representative told of great strides being taken to make Jaywick Sands ‘the jewel it can be’

10:56 Jessica Hill
The campaign poster uses the old image to promote Donald Trump's cause before the US mid-term elections Picture: STELLA FOR CONGRESS

A United Nations (UN) official has visited Jaywick Sands in Clacton as part of a mission to find out more about poverty in the UK.

Alleged disqualified driver charged with stealing police van

10:55 Greta Levy
Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

An alleged disqualified driver has been charged with seven offences after a marked police van was stolen on Saturday.

Long tailbacks on the A12 following broken down lorry

09:37 Dominic Moffitt
A lorry has broken down on the A12 heading north at Little Glemham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A broken down lorry on the A12 is causing mass traffic issues in both directions.

Students to stage show of unity after spate of stabbings and assaults on campus

09:33 Jake Foxford
The Students' Union has organised a protest in reaction to attacks on their students on campus this year. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A students’ union has organised a day of action after a rise in stabbings and sexual assaults on their university’s campus.

Most read

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Director of collapsed building firm under police investigation has been declared bankrupt

Sam Shutlar (Samuel David Construction)

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Remembrance 2018: Thousands gather in Felixstowe for civic service

The largest crowds many people had seen - estimated at more than 3,000 - turned up to the Felixstowe Remembrance Day event on the seafront. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Long tailbacks on the A12 following broken down lorry

A lorry has broken down on the A12 heading north at Little Glemham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24