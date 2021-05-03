Published: 7:00 PM May 3, 2021

The Brudenell Hotel in Adleburgh has been named one of the best place in the UK to eat by the sea - Credit: The Brudenell Hotel

The Brudenell Hotel in Aldeburgh has made the top five rated restaurants in the '30 best UK places to eat by the sea in 2021' by The Times.

The Seafood & Grill was fourth on the list revealed on Saturday, alongside venues in Scotland, the Isle of Wight and Cornwall.

The sea-facing terrace at The Brudenell is very popular in the sunshine - Credit: The Brudenell Hotel

Crab arancini with lobster mayonnaise is recommended, with a nod to the 'uninterrupted' views of Aldeburgh beach.

With the sea terrace already open for outdoor eating, the indoor dining room is set to reopen on May 17.

Also mentioned is Pinney's smokery down the coast in Orford where they serve seafood platters.

David Scott, chief executive of the Hotel Folk group which owns The Brudenell Hotel, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be in such as prestigious newspaper list and we are looking forward to welcoming people back to the seaside.

Suffolk hotel boss David Scott at The Brudenell on the south beach Aldeburgh

"It wasn't a complete surprise as we did have to apply, but it's amazing to be shortlisted.

"We had a flurry of people back when the hospitality industry reopened on April 12, lots of people desperate for a pint next to the sea, but then this past week or so has really tested people's resilience as the weather got worse.

"Now I think they're just waiting until indoor dining can reopen in a few weeks."

The Brudenell Hotel on Aldeburgh seafront - Credit: The Brudenell Hotel

During the most popular sunny days the restaurant has been serving over 100 people for lunch in a two hour window on the seaside terrace.

The most common other locations chosen on the list are Scotland and the south coast of England, however Norfolk gets a triple mention with The Moorings in Blakeney, The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton.