Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

PUBLISHED: 19:05 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:12 04 November 2019

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

A man has been charged in connection with a series of incidents reported in Aldeburgh at the weekend.

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday and was charged with eight offences all alleged to have happened in a 24-hour period.

The 36-year-old was arrested by police in Aldeburgh at around 11am on Sunday.

He was subsequently charged with one offence of burglary, three offences of theft, possession of a knife, possession of cannabis, one offence of fraud by false representation and refusing to provide a sample for a drug test.

Shaw was remanded in custody and is next set to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, December 2.

