Popular Aldeburgh Carnival cancelled for 2021

Published: 12:04 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 12:36 PM February 2, 2021

Aldeburgh Carnival has been cancelled for the second year in a row - Credit: Gregg Brown

Aldeburgh's popular summer street carnival has been cancelled for the second year in a row - with organisers saying there was "really no choice" amid the coronavirus crisis.

Members of the Aldeburgh Carnival committee said they were cancelling the three-day event with a "heavy heart", as there was "no way of dealing with any form of social distancing which would also have an adverse impact of the traditional atmosphere enjoyed by those taking part or attending as onlookers".

Aldeburgh Carnival hopes to return in 2022 - Credit: Archant

The display, which includes bands and fireworks, is one of the most popular in the Suffolk calendar and attracts tourists from far and wide to the already busy coastal resort.

It is also a huge boost for independent businesses in the town but takes a huge amount of organisation, with planning starting between January and May to apply for various licences and permits.

"With the likelihood that restrictions will still be in force in August, there was really no choice," organisers said of their decision.

"Aldeburgh Carnival is staged by a small committee of volunteers aided by hundreds more either helping over the three-day event - it would be devastating for them if a resurgence of the pandemic in the community that it works so hard to support was caused by the carnival."





Organisers said they were cancelling Aldeburgh Carnival with a 'heavy heart' - Credit: Archant

Yet despite the cancellation, committee members say they will keep the event alive by staging safe events.

Last year, they raised £1,000 by running an online raffle featuring a signed Ed Sheeran LP. The money was donated to the Aldeburgh Parish Nurse project.

The Spot the Window competition also raised £2,500 to support businesses during a difficult time.

"We have every confidence that, providing it is safe to do so, Aldeburgh Carnival will come back with a bang on August 13, 14 and 15 2022 - the 78th event in its long history," the committee added in a statement.