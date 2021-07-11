Could your pup be Suffolk's 'dandiest dog' in pet shop contest?

Published: 9:41 AM July 11, 2021

Aldeburgh stalwart Snooks is usually the best dressed pup in town - Credit: Archant

The search is on for the area's most fashionable pups in a new competition launched by a pet shop as part of Aldeburgh Carnival.

Aldeburgh-based pet shop Wag and Bone is sponsoring the Dandy Dogs competition.

Pups wanting to take part in the competition should be photographed in their best fancy dress outfits.

The competition will run throughout August as part of a series of competitions being held instead of this year's Aldeburgh Carnival.

A glam jam competition and spot the window event are also being held in the town instead of the big event, which has been cancelled for the past two years because of the coronavirus.

There will be a bag of treats on offer for the winners of the competition.

Those wishing to enter the competition should send their doggy portraits to info@aldeburghcarnival.com by August 31.

Aldeburgh Carnival hopes to return on the August Bank Holiday weekend in 2022.