Carnival fever to return to Aldeburgh this summer

Aldeburgh Carnival's queens and princesses have been announced as it returns for its 78th year in August.

Held across three days, the carnival will return to the streets and beach in the Suffolk town after a two-year break.

The event's music day is on Saturday, August 13, with live bands playing in pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels around the high street, as well as a funfair, carousel and Punch & Judy.

Aldeburgh Carnival 2022 will be the first for two years. This image is from the 2018 carnival - Credit: Rachel Edge

On Sunday, August 14, is sports day, including a 10k run, sports for children and duck racing.

The main day is on Monday, August 15, with a fireworks display on the beach following a lantern procession at the end of the day, and the crowning of the carnival queen and floats earlier in the day.

This year's carnival queen is 21-year-old Emily Fryer, who has lived in Aldeburgh her entire life.

She said: "I've always wanted to be carnival queen, so I'm over the moon to have been asked."

She will be joined by the four queen's attendants, Ivy Hill, Lilly Atkins, Sophia Hambling and Elizabeth Godbold.

Ivy Hill, 10, attends Aldeburgh Primary School, and hopes to go on Junior Bake Off in the future.

She said: "I'm so happy Emily is carnival queen. I am really excited and looking forward to being one of her attendants, especially as my friend is too."

Lilly Atkins, also 10 and a friend of Ivy's, will join Emily as an attendant. She also enjoys baking and likes to look after her animals.

Sophia Hambling who also attends Aldeburgh Primary School enjoys dancing and ballet.

The final attending is Elizabeth Godbold who attends Kelsale Primary School. She enjoys swimming, horses and she says she is "really excted to be an attendant."

Over 200 volunteers will work together to provide this three day event, which will also raise money for local charities.

Press volunteer Angela Weston said: "This is the ideal opportunity for the whole community to come together to enjoy a great weekend of fun.

"We are focussed on everyone having fun while we raise money for local charities."