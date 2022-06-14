News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Carnival fever to return to Aldeburgh this summer

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 6:30 AM June 14, 2022
The carnival queen and attendants. 

The carnival queen and attendants. - Credit: Aldeburgh Carnival

Aldeburgh Carnival's queens and princesses have been announced as it returns for its 78th year in August.

Held across three days, the carnival will return to the streets and beach in the Suffolk town after a two-year break.

The event's music day is on Saturday, August 13, with live bands playing in pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels around the high street, as well as a funfair, carousel and Punch & Judy.

Aldeburgh Carnival 2018 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Aldeburgh Carnival 2022 will be the first for two years. This image is from the 2018 carnival - Credit: Rachel Edge

On Sunday, August 14, is sports day, including a 10k run, sports for children and duck racing.

The main day is on Monday, August 15, with a fireworks display on the beach following a lantern procession at the end of the day, and the crowning of the carnival queen and floats earlier in the day.

This year's carnival queen is 21-year-old Emily Fryer, who has lived in Aldeburgh her entire life.

She said: "I've always wanted to be carnival queen, so I'm over the moon to have been asked."

Most Read

  1. 1 Home left badly damaged after fire ripped through property
  2. 2 Hundreds of litres of diesel stolen from vehicles in east Suffolk
  3. 3 Woman held by the throat by man outside east Suffolk pub
  1. 4 Mark Murphy to step down as host of BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show
  2. 5 Which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?
  3. 6 Posh chief says deal for Simpson has not been agreed
  4. 7 Dozens of eggs found smashed outside Bury St Edmunds home
  5. 8 Review: 'A special place' - Our stay in a luxury 16th century Suffolk hall
  6. 9 Former Town loanee 'closing in' on Blackpool manager job
  7. 10 Historical thatched cottage suffers 'extensive damage' in house fire

She will be joined by the four queen's attendants, Ivy Hill, Lilly Atkins, Sophia Hambling and Elizabeth Godbold.

Ivy Hill, 10,  attends Aldeburgh Primary School, and hopes to go on Junior Bake Off in the future. 

She said: "I'm so happy Emily is carnival queen. I am really excited and looking forward to being one of her attendants, especially as my friend is too."

Lilly Atkins, also 10 and a friend of Ivy's, will join Emily as an attendant. She also enjoys baking and likes to look after her animals.

Sophia Hambling who also attends Aldeburgh Primary School enjoys dancing and ballet.

The final attending is Elizabeth Godbold who attends Kelsale Primary School. She enjoys swimming, horses and she says she is "really excted to be an attendant."

Over 200 volunteers will work together to provide this three day event, which will also raise money for local charities.

Press volunteer Angela Weston said: "This is the ideal opportunity for the whole community to come together to enjoy a great weekend of fun.

"We are focussed on everyone having fun while we raise money for local charities."

Aldeburgh Carnival
Aldeburgh News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Westleton Road in Darsham has been closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road.

Updated

Village road closed for 7 hours due to police incident

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A former care home has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Frinton-on-Sea

Essex Live News

Former care home destroyed in suspected arson attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst celebrates with the National League play off final trophy after duri

Football

Hurst linked with former Town player after Grimsby promotion

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A group of travellers have set up camp in Martlesham Park and Ride

East Suffolk Council

Councillor says travellers at park and ride should be allowed to stay

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon