Suffolk carnival goes off with a bang despite fireworks cancellation

Gallery

A huge crowd lined the streets for the return of Aldeburgh Carnival after the COVID-19 pandemic - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds turned out in force today to enjoy a Suffolk seaside town’s carnival parade, despite an evening firework display being cancelled because of the tinderbox dry conditions.

The Aldeburgh Carnival was staged for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic and the parade featured 12 floats from organisations in the town and surrounding area, including Easton Farm Park and Aldeburgh Primary School.

The carnival drew in the crowds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Starting from the Moot Hall, the procession wound its way down the High Street to the accompaniment of music from bands and dance acts, including the Suffolk School of Samba.

The carnival featured a galaxy of stars, including Darth Vader - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Carnival Queen was crowned in the Moot Hall on the final day of a three-day extravaganza that began with a Music Day on Saturday.

Acts included David Gillingwater Bagpipes and Zookie Rock’n’Roll and played at a variety of venues, including the Baptist Chapel, Cross Keys pub and The Lifeboat Shed.

There was a walking procession to accompany the floats - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There was also a silent auction and lollipop hunt for children on the beach.

On Sunday, a sports day was held featuring a 10km run through the Aldeburgh countryside, along with an egg and spoon race, children’s races and a Punch and Judy event.

Performers of all ages took part in the parade - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There was also kite-flying on the beach and a United Songs of Praise event on the greens north of the Moot Hall.

The carnival’s press officer Angela Weston described the crowd as "huge" and said there was also a walking procession along with the floats.

Floats included Easton Farm Park and Aldeburgh Primary School - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said the silent auction had raised four times the amount it usually collects.

Charlotte and Alice Wright at the Aldeburgh Carnival. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The only downside was that the fireworks display was cancelled on advice from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service due to the extremely dry weather the area has been experiencing and the risk of fires.

A large crowd looked on as the parade passed along the High Street - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She added: “It has been really positive, based on what I have seen and had reported to me. We have missed two carnivals because of COVID and I think the message is that it has been fantastic and it has been a success.”

Flowers powered the carnival as well - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



