E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Uncertainty over future of popular carnival funfair after 80 years

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 February 2020

There's uncertainty over the future of the fun fair in Aldeburgh Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There's uncertainty over the future of the fun fair in Aldeburgh Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Concerns have been raised over the future of a popular Suffolk funfair following council plans to increase charges.

Stocks Fun fair has been a part of the Aldeburgh Carnival since it began back in the 1920s.

Now, however, the fair is having to consider its future in the town following increases in the rent it pays to East Suffolk Council.

The fair claims that its rent price has increased 106% in the past year from £300 to £618, having already seen the rent increase 25% for the previous year.

On top of that it says that East Suffolk Council is now asking them to pay for the council's loss of earnings from the Fort Green Car Park where they are based.

"I feel like crying myself to sleep," said William Stocks, who runs the fair.

"The council see it as primarily commercial and financial but it's my family.

"We live in Leiston. It's three miles away, it's our home gig.

"My family has been involved with it from the start. They paid for the first firework display to make the carnival what it is."

Mr Stocks said that the fair had already had to make adjustments to its time in Aldeburgh following the increase last year.

"Normally we would do five days," said Mr Stocks.

"We had to cut it back to four last year."

The family are now struggling to know what to do for this summer's carnival, which is due to be held between August 15 and 17.

"We don't know what to do. We don't want it to come to a point where we say we cannot do it another time."

Not hosting the fair would not just affect the Stocks family but others who bring rides to the event through them, said Mr Stocks.

"It will also affect the carnival," said Mr Stocks.

Letitia Smith, cabinet member for communities, leisure & tourism, said: "East Suffolk Council works with a wide variety of event organisers throughout the district. We are committed to developing a vibrant and diverse events programme all year round and we recognise the important role that events play in local communities. However, given our responsibility for public money, we must apply reasonable charges to different types of event, in a fair and consistent manner.

"The council does not recoup the full costs of allowing events on its land and the services we are required to provide before, during and after events - alongside our operational partners East Suffolk Norse - can be significant. Therefore, our fees and charges were reviewed in Spring 2019 and while commercial organisations and national charities now incur both an administrative and commercial fee, local community and charity events will only be asked to pay a basic administrative charge.

"Prices are also set based on the size of the event and our charges are based on the cost of additional services required - such as emptying of bins, additional street cleaners, administration and to ensure the event will meet all health and safety regulations.

"The funfair, separate to the carnival, is a larger-scale event and operates as a commercial organisation - therefore it is reasonable that it should pay a sensible amount towards the full costs to the public purse, incurred by the council. We have been in discussions with the funfair operators for some time and they were made aware last summer of the charges for this year's event.

"As a goodwill gesture, the fees for the funfair were charged at a 'small commercial' rate, rather than a 'medium', in 2019 due to the shorter notice period for the changes to the charges. The council explained to the organisers, at this time, that the fees would then revert to the correct category in 2020."

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Try world’s most luxurious cut of meat at new Woodbridge restaurant

Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill in Woodbridge Picture: Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill

Amazon building huge delivery centre at sugar beet site near Ipswich

Amazon is coming to the Eastern Gateway Enterprise Park at Sproughton. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk open prison will house sex offenders in future

Hollesley Bay Prison is set to house sex offenders in the near future Picture: ARCHANT

Uncertainty over future of popular carnival funfair after 80 years

There's uncertainty over the future of the fun fair in Aldeburgh Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24