Bringing Christmas back to Aldeburgh

PUBLISHED: 11:42 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 15 November 2019

A spectacular Christmas event is due to take place in Aldeburgh after last year's event was cancelled Picture: SIMON PARKER

The coastal town of Aldeburgh has pulled together to put on a big day of Christmas celebrations after last year's light switch on event was cancelled.

Last year the Christmas lights were put up in Aldeburgh without any ceremony Picture: JESSICA HILLLast year the Christmas lights were put up in Aldeburgh without any ceremony Picture: JESSICA HILL

In 2018, Christmas lights were put up in Aldeburgh without any ceremony after the town's business association said it had struggled to find people to help organise the event, leading to some disappointment.

However, excitement is beginning to build in the seaside town after it was announced that the light switch on would be returning with a bigger Christmas event than Aldeburgh had seen in years.

When is the event happening?

Sally Ogden from Aldeburgh Business Association said she was excited for this year's event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSally Ogden from Aldeburgh Business Association said she was excited for this year's event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Christmas event will be taking place on Saturday, December 7, from 11am until 5pm.

What is happening?

Aldeburgh will be full of Christmas events including a Christmas tree festival in the Parish Church and a Victorian Market at the Church Hall.

A festive skating rink will be open all weekend outside Aldeburgh Jubilee Hall from Friday, December 6 until Sunday, December 8.

A Dickensian Christmas trail has also been organised by Aldeburgh Museum and the big man himself, Santa, will be in a grotto at the Baptist Chapel.

The day will culminate with the switch-on of the Christmas lights on the High Street at 4.30pm by the Aldeburgh Carnival Queen Poppy Martinez and Dickens characters Oliver Twist an the Artful Dodger.

High Street businesses will also be supporting the special day with offers, tastings and events. They will also be taking part in a best dressed window competition.

How has the event come together?

After concerns were raised last year about a lack of support for the Christmas event a number of organisations and individuals have helped to bring this year's event to fruition.

These include the Aldeburgh Business Association, the Parish and Baptist Churches, Aldeburgh Community & Sports Trust, the Aldeburgh Museum and National Lottery Heritage Fund and many of the town's residents including Faye Smith.

What has the reaction been to the plans?

Chairman of the Aldeburgh Business Association, Sally Ogden said: "It is exciting that the town is working together to put an event on which will appeal across the whole community and to have it fall on Small Business Saturday is an added bonus.

"The Business Association is actively encouraging businesses in the town to embrace the whole day by putting on events demonstrations and offers."

Mayor of Aldeburgh, Sara Fox, said: "We wanted to make this an event for everyone in and around Aldeburgh. I hope our residents, their children and grandchildren, enjoy the many activities organised for our celebration of Christmas, and our visitors experience the unique atmosphere that makes Aldeburgh a special place to visit all year round."

