Christmas lights festivities set to return to Aldeburgh

PUBLISHED: 19:00 18 April 2019

Christmas lights up in Aldeburgh last year Picture: JESSICA HILL

A Dickensian-style Christmas event will be on the cards for Aldeburgh this year after the town was forced to cancel its light switch on event last year.

The Aldeburgh Business Association (ABA) said that it had been unable to organise an event last year itself and had struggled to find other people to take on the organising role.

Instead the association had lights put up in the town without any big unveiling which had been the case in previous years, leaving some businesses concerned.

This year, however, a celebration will be held to mark the Christmas lights on December 7.

ABA will be working largely with Aldeburgh Museum to bring about the event which will be supported by some of the heritage funding received by the museum which is currently being refurbished.

Sally Ogden, chair of the Aldeburgh Business Association said that there had been disappointment surrounding the cancelling of last year's event but hoped that people would be back on board this year.

“We were at crisis point last year,” said Ms Ogden, “and so to have renewed energy for such an important day in the town is great news.

“I am delighted in the joint venture and we will all be doing everything we can to make the day a great success.

“It's going to be bigger than we have had for quite a long time.”

The event will include a new trail for visitors to follow and Victorian characters wandering the streets.

The ABA hopes that the town's businesses will get involved with the event including by dressing up their window displays.

Ms Ogden said that the committee had already booked a Father Christmas for the event and would be looking to release more details in the next few months.

ABA are looking for people who may be interested in taking part in the event to get in touch, but add that it is not looking for pop up traders for the event.

Anyone wanting to take part in the event should contact the activities officer at Aldeburgh Library via email: learningofficer@aldeburghmuseum.org.uk.

