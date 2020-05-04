‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Fresh fears are being voiced over second homeowners flocking to Suffolk’s seaside towns increasing the risk of spreading Covid-19 to permanent residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Other coastal towns, such as Southwold and Thorpeness, have also seen an influx of visitors Picture: TIM DAY Other coastal towns, such as Southwold and Thorpeness, have also seen an influx of visitors Picture: TIM DAY

Despite the coronavirus lockdown in which people are being told to stay at home, many Aldeburgh residents have taken to social media to report gatherings.

Neighbours have said their town is being “invaded” as people continue to flee virus hotspots in big cities and take refuge in Suffolk.

The county’s seaside towns, including Southwold, Aldeburgh and Thorpeness, saw a surge in visitors just before the lockdown came into effect on March 23.

The coastal resorts are popular destinations for affluent Londoners, many of whom own a second home away from the city.

But many permanent residents have been left frustrated due to the heightened risk of Covid-19 spreading to their home towns.

Current government guidelines instruct people to stay at their primary residence while in lockdown.

However, there have been several people posting on social media after witnessing people playing football and flying kites, among other activities.

One person wrote: “I find it most upsetting that our small sleepy town is being invaded by second home owners yet again.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

“In the road I live, three more second homes have become occupied in the past week. Some of which have left for several days to then rearrive.”

Another added: “People have been coming and going along Leiston Road.

“These are the arrogant and selfish people who take no notice of the advice that they could be spreading this thing and risking lives.”

Jocelyn Bond, East Suffolk councillor for Aldeburgh, said she had noticed more cars parked in the town over the last few days.

She added: “With the lifting of restrictions and being able to drive yourself for a walk, there have been more cars coming into the town.

“Most of the people I have spoken to are not keen. It seems people are moving around too much.

“But the vast majority of people here are very careful.

“There is an element of the town’s residents who feel very protective of it.

“Of course second homeowners are welcome, but not now.

MORE: ‘Don’t infect us!’ Provocative banners tell second homeowners to stay away from Suffolk coast