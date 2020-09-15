E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Should dogs continue to be banned from beach and nature reserve?

PUBLISHED: 13:01 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 15 September 2020

Consultation is taking place over proposals to renew the seasonal dog beach ban at Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Views are being sought on whether the summertime ban on dogs on Aldeburgh beach should be continued.

East Suffolk Council is proposing to renew its Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO), due to expire in January, which prohibits dogs from a designated area of beach between May 1 and September 30.

It also plans to renew the PSPO which bans dogs from part of Felixstowe’s Landguard Point Nature Reserve, unless they are on a fixed lead and under proper control, along with restrictions other activities to help protect and maintain the wildlife and environment at the reserve.

James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment, said: “East Suffolk is a dog-friendly district and we recognise that most dog owners are responsible about the impact their dogs can have on others and the environment.

“Keeping your dog on a lead means everyone, with or without a dog, can enjoy spending time in public spaces. As always, we would remind dog walkers to make sure they clear up after their dog and dispose of the waste in the nearest litter bin.”

Click here to take part in the consultation.

