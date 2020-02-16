E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Aldeburgh Festival moves opening concert to Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 11:42 16 February 2020

St Edmundsbury Cathedral which will play host to the opening concert of the Aldeburgh Festival 2020 Photo: Getty

St Edmundsbury Cathedral which will play host to the opening concert of the Aldeburgh Festival 2020 Photo: Getty

markroper

For the first time in more than 50 years the Aldeburgh Festival opens far away from the Suffolk coast, with a special concert in St Edmundsbury Cathedral to mark the 1,000th anniversary of Bury St Edmunds Abbey.

Roger Wright outside the Snape Maltings Concert Hall. Picture: Matt JollyRoger Wright outside the Snape Maltings Concert Hall. Picture: Matt Jolly

The festival opens on June 12 and runs until June 28. The opening concert begins with Britten's fanfare, written especially for Bury's magnificent cathedral, the concert then begins to weave this year's musical tapestry with many of the threads to be picked up across the 17 days.

The music of artists-in-residence Cassandra Miller and Mark-Anthony Turnage will be performed alongside two of Britten's most sensuous pieces, matched by Elgar's gorgeous piece for strings.

The programme is completed by a further string orchestra work by Tom Coult - whose opera Violet will be premiered the following night at the Snape Maltings Concert Hall - and the posthumous world premiere of one of John Tavener's final works.

You may also want to watch:

The festival's artistic team are looking to keep the programme fresh and to attract new audiences from different age groups and from all walks of life and are introducing £10 tickets for first-time bookers, free coaches running between Aldeburgh and Snape to make getting between events easier, and a new car sharing scheme to encourage audience members to travel together, cutting carbon emissions.

Asked if there are any surprises in store for audiences this year, Snape Maltings chief executive Roger Wright says "There are always plenty of new things to discover in our festival programme, but it's certainly unusual for us to be organising a fun run.

"To celebrate the fact that Snape Maltings and the Britten-Pears Foundation in Aldeburgh are unifying in April, we are inviting audiences to choose between a run and a walk between the two sites. It's a beautiful six-mile journey."

The festival is also launching, on February 18, an open call inviting all singer-songwriters, schools, and community music groups to apply to play on the festival's Beach Stage. The deadline for applications is April 1. For more information, see snapemaltings.co.uk/beach-stage.

General booking for the Aldeburgh Festival opens on Tuesday February 18. Find out more at snapemaltings.co.uk/festival or call 01728 687110.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

North Stander: Get ready for a mad scramble to the finishing line – we’re still in the fight!

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Town's second in the victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

North Stander: Get ready for a mad scramble to the finishing line – we’re still in the fight!

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Town's second in the victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sex offender back in court to admit indecent image charges

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Drone used in hunt for ‘high risk’ missing person

The fire service drone was sent up overnight (file photo) Picture: ESSEX POLICE

E-fit issued after dog walker attacked in busy street

The e-fit police have issued in connection with an attack in Clacton Picture: ESSEX POLICE

8 undercover family-friendly activities

Milkshake! Monkey Musical brings children's TV favourites to the stage this half term Photo: Milkshake! Live/McPhersonPhotograph

18 celebrities you might spot in Suffolk

Suffolk scriptwriter Richard Curtis tries his hand at the hoop challenge at the Walberswick Fete Photo: Andy Abbott
Drive 24