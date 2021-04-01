Published: 6:14 PM April 1, 2021

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival is looking to return with a full event in September - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A new pop-up restaurant, Saturday Kitchen-style panels and wild cooking with the kids are just some of the things to feature at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival when it returns this year.

Last year, the event was scaled back from its usual foodie paradise to a big farmer’s market because of the coronavirus crisis.

This year, however, a relaxed festival feel is on the cards, with plenty of new attractions being considered for the event.

“Last year, we committed to doing something to support the producers," said festival organiser Jess Brown.

“We still managed to have about 60 producers and have about 3,000 visitors in total over two days."

Miss Brown said that last year’s event inspired her to look at moving forward with this year’s event and introduce some new elements, alongside the festival’s fantastic food stall offering.

“We want it to be a celebration,” said Miss Brown.

“We want to up the ante with the festival feeling."

One of the most exciting new elements for this year’s show will be a pop-up restaurant, which is set to showcase the best the county has to offer.

“It will be a celebration of Suffolk food all done by Suffolk chefs,” said Miss Brown.

“A space that people can book and sit down.”

Another of the areas seeing changes will be the festival’s stages, which will feature more talks and different demonstrations.

“It’s a bit more of that Saturday Kitchen kind of idea,” said Miss Brown.

“You might have a chat with a panel and then a demonstration. Or someone might talk about their farm.”

The festival is also looking at expanding into areas that it might not have previously covered before such as technology, health and wellbeing and farming, given the cancellation of the Suffolk Show.

“There’s a little bit of a gap of celebrating farming,” said Miss Brown.

“It feels like the festival misses the gap.

“It’s just looking at how the year has changed people and has it pushed people forward with technology as well.”

Food-styling classes and even chicken-rearing classes are also on the cards as the festival looks to branch out into other areas.

That will also extend to younger visitors, who will have the chance to get involved in new events at the festival.

“There will be free cooking for kids and forest school vibes with outdoor cooking and the idea of getting to know food,” said Miss Brown.

While work continues to bring this year's event together, organisers are looking for businesses to sponsor the festival.

Contact Miss Brown by emailing jess@aldeburghfoodanddrink.co.uk.