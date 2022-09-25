News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Best photos from hugely-successful Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 7:00 PM September 25, 2022
Lickety Ice at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Lickety Ice at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The UK's leading food and drink festival was hailed a huge success as it attracted thousands of hungry visitors to Suffolk at the weekend. 

The 17th edition of the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival was held at Snape Maltings, offering the opportunity to try a rich array of locally-produced food of all kinds and discover the county's farming heritage. 

Traders at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Traders at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Vinca wine at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival  

Vinca wine at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The event aims to support and promote Suffolk food producers, farmers, farm shops, restaurants, chefs and businesses. 

The festival showcased more than 100 producers, 20 uniquely original and delicious fast-food outlets and a stellar line-up of 16 headline chefs. 

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Woodrow chocolates at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Woodrow chocolates at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Charlotte from Brownie and the Bean said: “We look forward to this festival every single year, it’s just a really special occasion.  

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“The atmosphere, the people, the camaraderie between producers are incredible. We just love it so much.    

“Although we're exhausted, we have had the time of our lives and we've seen so many of our lovely customers.” 

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The organisers of the not-for-profit event sought to reconnect people with the food provided by the landscape as a whole: the villages and market towns, the fields, woodlands and marshes, the rivers and the sea.  

CARA AND TOM FROM BUBBLE BUS PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bubble Bus at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Evie, Emma Millington and Alfie the dog at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Evie, Emma Millington and Alfie the dog at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The festival has grown in size during the last 17 years, but its philosophy remains the same. 

Bella Scarr, Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival manager, said: “The festival has gone incredibly well. 

Bella Scarr, Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival director, at Snape Maltings.

Bella Scarr, Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival manager, at Snape Maltings. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

“Many traders have said it was their most successful day ever. 

“Only on Saturday, our festival was visited by around 3,700 visitors.” 

Freddie PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Freddie at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Local families who visited were able to try some of the region's best produce, as well as learn how it was made and even how to cook it. 

Chestnut and Rose  at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Chestnut and Rose at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Any surplus made from the two-day event is donated to Suffolk Community Foundation’s Food and Drink Fund, which supports various charities providing food for those in need in the county. 

This year’s line-up included events and talks, as well as demonstrations presented by the best cooks in Suffolk. 

TIPTREE PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tiptree at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Local producers included fisheries, fruit and vegetable growers, livestock farmers, bakers and chocolatiers, spice makers, brewers and winegrowers. 

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Nathan, from What the Peck, said: “We just love the community here, and it’s nice that at the end of the year we get to see all of our trader friends. It’s just a celebration of Suffolk. 

“Both days were a brilliant success for us.” 

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond


Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival
