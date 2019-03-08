E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Spot yourself in foodie heaven on Day One of Aldeburgh festival

PUBLISHED: 19:30 28 September 2019

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink festival at Snape Maltings Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The best that Suffolk has to offer was enjoyed by thousands of visitors who flocked to the opening day of the Aldeburgh Food & Drink festival.

More than 100 producers take part in the two day event, which takes place at Snape Maltings, which has been voted one of the best in Europe.

Vistors tucked into a huge range of tasty treats as well as events such as cookery masterclasses and demonstrations by leading chefs and writers.

Bake Off stars Chetna Makan and James Morton had their own room hosting heir 'Eat, Sleep, Bake, Repeat' classes with master millers Marriage's teaching budding bakers some handy techniques for getting the best out of their bread.

Younger visitors were also catered for with children's cooking classes at the Hillfarm Family Meadow.

Sunday will see more of the same with Masterchef winners Thomasina Miers and Kenny Tutt and TV chefs Joe Hurd and Kowklyn Wan among the experts giving talks and deminstrations, plus local talent including Moraine Pepper and Greig Young, who are Young Chef of the Year and Head Chef at The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds.

Find out everything you need to know about the festival here.

Izzy Eaton enjoys the Aldeburgh Food and Drink festival at Snape Maltings Picture: SONYA DUNCANIzzy Eaton enjoys the Aldeburgh Food and Drink festival at Snape Maltings Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink festival at Snape Maltings Michelle Garnham of Deep Mills Chocolate Picture: SONYA DUNCANThe Aldeburgh Food and Drink festival at Snape Maltings Michelle Garnham of Deep Mills Chocolate Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Jake and Charlotte O'Bryan of Jakes Bakes at Aldeburgh Food & Drink festival Picture: SONYA DUNCANJake and Charlotte O'Bryan of Jakes Bakes at Aldeburgh Food & Drink festival Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

