Did you go to the first-ever Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival in 2006?

Published: 7:00 PM September 23, 2021

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival was first held in 2006 - Credit: Archant

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival is one of the highlights of Suffolk's culinary calendar - did you go to the first-ever event back in 2006?

Thousands of people descended on Snape Maltings, on the banks of the River Alde, for the inaugural event 15 years ago.

Chef Ian Howell during his cooking demonstration on the banks of the River Alde - Credit: Archant

The festival has been held every year since, including in Covid-hit 2020 - though it was slimmed down to comply with pandemic restrictions.

Dozens of market stalls are set up every year - Credit: Archant

Dozens of market stalls are set up in Snape every autumn, offering visitors the chance to sample Suffolk-sourced food and drink and watch a number of cooking masterclasses.

Did you go to the first-ever festival in 2006? - Credit: Archant

The festival has been organised for the last decade by Jess Brown, who recently described the event as the "county’s treasure".

Visitors enjoy their lunch in the sunshine at Snape Maltings - Credit: Archant

Suffolk firms such as Aspall, Adnams and High House Fruit Farm will be selling their products at market stalls dotted around Snape Maltings as the festival returns this weekend.

Cooking masterclasses are held at the festival every year - Credit: Archant

