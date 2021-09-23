News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Did you go to the first-ever Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival in 2006?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM September 23, 2021   
The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival was first held in 2006

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival was first held in 2006 - Credit: Archant

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival is one of the highlights of Suffolk's culinary calendar - did you go to the first-ever event back in 2006?

Thousands of people descended on Snape Maltings, on the banks of the River Alde, for the inaugural event 15 years ago.

Chef Ian Howell during his cooking demonstration on the banks of the River Alde

Chef Ian Howell during his cooking demonstration on the banks of the River Alde - Credit: Archant

The festival has been held every year since, including in Covid-hit 2020 - though it was slimmed down to comply with pandemic restrictions.

Dozens of market stalls are set up every year

Dozens of market stalls are set up every year - Credit: Archant

Dozens of market stalls are set up in Snape every autumn, offering visitors the chance to sample Suffolk-sourced food and drink and watch a number of cooking masterclasses.

Did you go to the first-ever festival in 2006?

Did you go to the first-ever festival in 2006? - Credit: Archant

The festival has been organised for the last decade by Jess Brown, who recently described the event as the "county’s treasure".

Visitors enjoy their lunch in the sunshine at Snape Maltings

Visitors enjoy their lunch in the sunshine at Snape Maltings - Credit: Archant

Suffolk firms such as Aspall, Adnams and High House Fruit Farm will be selling their products at market stalls dotted around Snape Maltings as the festival returns this weekend.

Cooking masterclasses are held at the festival every year

Cooking masterclasses are held at the festival every year - Credit: Archant

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

You may also want to watch:

Nostalgia
Suffolk Live
Aldeburgh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Maddy Campbell

Family of hairdresser, 17, who died in her sleep 'overwhelmed' by tributes

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Suffolk Live

Teen among two arrested in armed police incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Queues forming outside the Asda fuelling station in Stowmarket

Suffolk Live | Updated

Don't panic buy - warning as queues form at petrol stations

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne is Town's leading scorer this season

Football

Bonne tops the L1 charts and is on course for a very rare Ipswich milestone

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon