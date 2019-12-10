E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Have a Harpfelt Christmas! Suffolk musician releases Christmas record for charity

PUBLISHED: 17:58 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 10 December 2019

Harpist Zoe Anderton, from Aldeburgh, has released a CD of pop covers. Picture: ZOE ANDERTON

Harpist Zoe Anderton, from Aldeburgh, has released a CD of pop covers. Picture: ZOE ANDERTON

Zoe Anderton

A harpist from Suffolk has released a Christmas record in a bid to raise money for a charity which helps patients with Parkinson's disease - the illness her grandmother suffered with before her death.

Aldeburgh based Zoe Anderton has released her most recent album, Harpfelt Christmas, and says that 50% of the sales will be donated to Parkinson's UK.

The musician said: "This charity has special significance to me. My grandmother suffered with this disease for ten years and I saw how debilitating the effects could be on a person. She was a singer and led a very active life so the diagnosis came as a huge shock.

"It has extra significance to me during the Christmas season. When I was growing up it was an annual event for a group of us to sing in the local shopping centre.

"Now, looking back, it's a very warm memory for me, singing together for a good cause to raise money for Parkinson's disease. I remember learning the descant part to certain carols."

The CD costs £10 and those looking to purchase the album should email Zoe here or visit Aldeburgh Library.

Most Read

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Family’s tribute to ‘wonderful’ father as they honour his last wish

Matthew Clark was a keen sailor and a long time member of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club. Picture: FRED CLARK

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

