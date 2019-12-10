Have a Harpfelt Christmas! Suffolk musician releases Christmas record for charity

Harpist Zoe Anderton, from Aldeburgh, has released a CD of pop covers. Picture: ZOE ANDERTON Zoe Anderton

A harpist from Suffolk has released a Christmas record in a bid to raise money for a charity which helps patients with Parkinson's disease - the illness her grandmother suffered with before her death.

Aldeburgh based Zoe Anderton has released her most recent album, Harpfelt Christmas, and says that 50% of the sales will be donated to Parkinson's UK.

The musician said: "This charity has special significance to me. My grandmother suffered with this disease for ten years and I saw how debilitating the effects could be on a person. She was a singer and led a very active life so the diagnosis came as a huge shock.

"It has extra significance to me during the Christmas season. When I was growing up it was an annual event for a group of us to sing in the local shopping centre.

"Now, looking back, it's a very warm memory for me, singing together for a good cause to raise money for Parkinson's disease. I remember learning the descant part to certain carols."

The CD costs £10 and those looking to purchase the album should email Zoe here or visit Aldeburgh Library.