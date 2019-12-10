Have a Harpfelt Christmas! Suffolk musician releases Christmas record for charity
PUBLISHED: 17:58 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 10 December 2019
Zoe Anderton
A harpist from Suffolk has released a Christmas record in a bid to raise money for a charity which helps patients with Parkinson's disease - the illness her grandmother suffered with before her death.
Aldeburgh based Zoe Anderton has released her most recent album, Harpfelt Christmas, and says that 50% of the sales will be donated to Parkinson's UK.
The musician said: "This charity has special significance to me. My grandmother suffered with this disease for ten years and I saw how debilitating the effects could be on a person. She was a singer and led a very active life so the diagnosis came as a huge shock.
"It has extra significance to me during the Christmas season. When I was growing up it was an annual event for a group of us to sing in the local shopping centre.
"Now, looking back, it's a very warm memory for me, singing together for a good cause to raise money for Parkinson's disease. I remember learning the descant part to certain carols."
The CD costs £10 and those looking to purchase the album should email Zoe here or visit Aldeburgh Library.