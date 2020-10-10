High Street shop and flat with beautiful coastal views goes up for sale

The empty shop sits on the Aldeburgh high street Picture: BEANE, WASS AND BOX Archant

A prominent high street shop and a flat with stunning views of a seaside town have gone up for sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The shop is now up for sale Picture: BEANE, WASS AND BOX The shop is now up for sale Picture: BEANE, WASS AND BOX

The shop which sits at 46 High Street in Aldeburgh is up for sale for £775,000.

It includes retail space on the ground floor which is currently empty, having until recently been the home to interiors shop Burnett and Company.

There is also a further separate area on the ground floor which the agents suggest could be used as an office.

A basement also houses potential storage space for stock.

The property comes with a rooftop terrace Picture: BEANE, WASS AND BOX The property comes with a rooftop terrace Picture: BEANE, WASS AND BOX

Above the shop is a large one bedroom flat, known as Crabbe Cottage, which is also included in the sale.

It it is currently used a an Air BnB and includes a terrace with views stretching to the sea but also the town’s historic Moot Hall and boating lake.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Beane, Wass and Box said:“Beane Wass & Box are currently marketing a unique freehold shop in the sought after coastal town of Aldeburgh.

The upstairs is currently used as an Air BnB Picture: BEANE, WASS AND BOX The upstairs is currently used as an Air BnB Picture: BEANE, WASS AND BOX

“The property includes one of the largest commercial shops in the town with a self contained apartment above accessed off Crabbe Street.

“This is currently let as an Air bnb generating over £22,000 pa but it also would lend itself to create a larger two bedroom unit. The apartment has a 56 sqm roof terrace overlooking the Moot Hall and the boating pond.

“The owner is approaching retirement and is seeking offers around £775,000.”

It’s not the only shop currently up for sale in the town’s high street.

The former Jack Wills shop further down the road is also up for sale after the company shut its doors back in July.

MORE: Former Jack Wills store goes up for sale