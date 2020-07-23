E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man bailed after Aldeburgh incident which left woman in critical condition

PUBLISHED: 14:38 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 23 July 2020

A man has been bailed after being arrested in connection with an incident in Aldeburgh on Wednesday Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

A man has been bailed after being arrested in connection with an incident in Aldeburgh on Wednesday Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

A man has been released on bail after being arrested in connection with an incident in Aldeburgh which left a woman fighting for her life.

Suffolk police were called to a property in St Paul’s Close at around 8.45am on Wednesday by the ambulance service after a 47-year-old woman had collapsed.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called and landed on Aldeburgh beach, before airlifting the woman to Ipswich Hosptial - where she remains in a critical condition.

Police subsequently arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of actual bodily harm. He was taken to Martlesham police headquarters for questioning.

However, he was then further arrested on suspicion of coercive and controlling behaviour.

The man has now been released on conditional bail to return on August 10.

Police are also exploring links to a call officers received on the evening of July 21 relating to the woman’s welfare at an address in Leiston, when she was taken to hospital but later discharged.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/41525/20.

