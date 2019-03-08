Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town without a bank gets Barclays services in library

PUBLISHED: 19:00 30 June 2019

Aldeburgh library will host a limited number of banking services Picture: SIMON PARKER

Aldeburgh library will host a limited number of banking services Picture: SIMON PARKER

Basic banking services are being offered in the library of a Suffolk town which lost its final branch earlier this year.

The Barclays in Aldeburgh closed earlier this year Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe Barclays in Aldeburgh closed earlier this year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Barclays has begun a three-month trial of the paired down services for customers in Aldeburgh.

The trial comes only months after Barclays became the final provider to pull its services from the town, leaving it without a bank.

At the time there were huge concerns in the town as to what the impact would be for residents and businesses.

The new sessions will take place at the town's library on Mondays from 9am until 1pm until the end of August, when the scheme will be reviewed.

Customers will be able to access a number of general banking tasks by visiting a Barclays' "moment banker", who will be based in a private office in the library.

You may also want to watch:

The public will be able to open accounts, transfer funds, print statements, change addresses and book appointments with mortgage and financial planning specialists.

However there will still be a number of services that the library-based bankers will be unable to carry out, such as paying in cheques or withdrawing or paying in cash.

As well as offering the services within the library, Barclays is also planning to teach digital skills at the library through "Tea and Teach" events run by Barclays' "digital eagles".

During the sessions members of the public will be able to get to grips with online banking, Skype, email, online shopping, paying utility bills online, social media, choosing passwords and avoiding becoming victims of fraud.

Chris Channell, Barclays market manager for Norfolk and Suffolk, said: "We are really excited to be working with Suffolk Libraries in Aldeburgh and look forward to seeing how we can connect with the local community through this new access point."

Nikki Hulse, business development manager at Suffolk Libraries, added: "We are very pleased to be working with Barclays to help local people access local banking services and advice. Libraries are ideal places to host services like this as we have a county-wide network of 44 different sites in local communities which are easy to access throughout the week.

"We're always happy to hear from anyone with innovative ideas like this and hope the trial sessions with Barclays are a great success."

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Wrong shade of yellow? Man hits out at ‘hideous’ newly-painted lines

The new-painted lines (right) versus the old lines (left) Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Wrong shade of yellow? Man hits out at ‘hideous’ newly-painted lines

The new-painted lines (right) versus the old lines (left) Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘NHS staff aren’t punchbags’: Shock as SIX workers a day attacked in Suffolk by patients

Figures show that on average more than six NHS staff in Suffolk are assaulted every day. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after major crash near A12

The crash happened near Friday Street cafe on the A1094 near the A12 at Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I know who you are’ – Police call out attackers after man airlifted to hospital

A man has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance after a fight in Maldon High Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Someone took the excitement from him’ - mother’s pain after son hurt in BMW hit and run

Jill Lock, from Kessingland is calling for the motorist to come forward. Picture: Contributed by Jill Lock

New Jimmy’s Farm camel has been ‘loving’ the heatwave

Chris Lusby giving Alice some carrots at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists