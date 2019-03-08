Town without a bank gets Barclays services in library

Aldeburgh library will host a limited number of banking services Picture: SIMON PARKER

Basic banking services are being offered in the library of a Suffolk town which lost its final branch earlier this year.

The Barclays in Aldeburgh closed earlier this year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The Barclays in Aldeburgh closed earlier this year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Barclays has begun a three-month trial of the paired down services for customers in Aldeburgh.

The trial comes only months after Barclays became the final provider to pull its services from the town, leaving it without a bank.

At the time there were huge concerns in the town as to what the impact would be for residents and businesses.

The new sessions will take place at the town's library on Mondays from 9am until 1pm until the end of August, when the scheme will be reviewed.

Customers will be able to access a number of general banking tasks by visiting a Barclays' "moment banker", who will be based in a private office in the library.

The public will be able to open accounts, transfer funds, print statements, change addresses and book appointments with mortgage and financial planning specialists.

However there will still be a number of services that the library-based bankers will be unable to carry out, such as paying in cheques or withdrawing or paying in cash.

As well as offering the services within the library, Barclays is also planning to teach digital skills at the library through "Tea and Teach" events run by Barclays' "digital eagles".

During the sessions members of the public will be able to get to grips with online banking, Skype, email, online shopping, paying utility bills online, social media, choosing passwords and avoiding becoming victims of fraud.

Chris Channell, Barclays market manager for Norfolk and Suffolk, said: "We are really excited to be working with Suffolk Libraries in Aldeburgh and look forward to seeing how we can connect with the local community through this new access point."

Nikki Hulse, business development manager at Suffolk Libraries, added: "We are very pleased to be working with Barclays to help local people access local banking services and advice. Libraries are ideal places to host services like this as we have a county-wide network of 44 different sites in local communities which are easy to access throughout the week.

"We're always happy to hear from anyone with innovative ideas like this and hope the trial sessions with Barclays are a great success."