Lifeboat crew member reveals lockdown act of kindness

When lifeboat man James Cable's buzzer went off midway through his food shop, he did what every on-call emergency crew member would do and ran to the rescue.

Little did Mr Cable, 39, know but a kind hearted shopper had seen him dash off and kindly finished the task for him, before paying for the haul and dropping it at Aldeburgh lifeboat station.

What made it extra special was that Mr Cable was shopping at Aldeburgh's Saxmundham Road Co-op store that day to pick up items for his father's birthday and what would be the older man's last day on the lifeboat after 43 years service.

Mr Cable, who works full-time at Aldeburgh Lifeboat Station, revealed details of the generous act, which happened on July 1 last year, after we polled our readers on the random acts of kindness they had witnessed during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Cable, who is station mechanic, said the wife of a friend, who was behind him in the queue, told him she would sort out the shopping as he hastily made his way out of the shop.

"When I got to the beach, the in-shore lifeboat had launched," he said.

"Then a chap came along, handed me my shopping and said: 'Thanks ever so much for all you do,' and told me he'd paid for it.

"I said: 'That's very kind of you' and explained the things were for my father's birthday and also that he was finishing on the Aldeburgh Lifeboat after 43 years today.

"He said: 'Well, tell him that's a gift from me for all his hard work in the past'. It was lovely. I was quite overwhelmed by it really."

Mr Cable, who is the eighth generation of his family to serve on the lifeboats, said he believed that the Covid-19 pandemic has restored the sense of community in some places.

"I think it's opened everyone's eyes to take full advantage of what we've got and not take things for granted," he added.

