Victorian delight as Dickensian Christmas descends on Aldeburgh

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 08 December 2019

Aldeburgh Christmas lights 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Aldeburgh Christmas lights 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

The ghosts of Christmas past were firmly put to rest this weekend as one coastal town welcomed back its Christmas celebrations.

Aldeburgh Christmas lights 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGEAldeburgh Christmas lights 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The people of Aldeburgh turned out in force this weekend to enjoy a range of Victorian festivities in the town.

There were a number of attractions on offer including a festive skating rink, a Dickensian Christmas trail and even an appearance by the big man himself, Santa Claus.

A Christmas tree festival was also held in the parish church while a Victorian Market was on offer at the Church Hall.

The day finished with the town's Christmas lights being switched on by Aldeburgh Carnival Queen Poppy Martinez with some help of some Dickens characters.

Aldeburgh Christmas lights 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGEAldeburgh Christmas lights 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

It was a far cry from Christmas in Aldeburgh last year, when the town's business association cancelled the light switch on after struggling to find support for the event.

Aldeburgh Christmas lights 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGEAldeburgh Christmas lights 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

This year the Aldeburgh Business Association, the Parish and Baptist Churches, Aldeburgh Community & Sports Trust, the Aldeburgh Museum and National Lottery Heritage Fund and many of the town's residents all came together to help put on the event.

