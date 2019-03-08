Warning after scammers tell man in his 70s that broadband would be cut off

Suffolk police have warned the public to take care after scammers targeted a man in Aldeburgh. Stock photo Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Highwaystarz-Photography

An Aldeburgh man was told his phone and broadband would be cut off by an automated telephone scam.

Suffolk police have warned the public to be wary after a man in his 70s was targeted in the scam.

During a call the victim was told that their broadband and landline would be cut off due to technical issues with their computer and internet.

They were instructed that remote access would be needed to the victim's computer as there were also technical issues with the machine.

Fortunately the victim hung up, believing the call was not legitimate, and so did not lose any money.

Advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of crime can be found on Suffolk police's website.